UPDATE 1-ECB to keep taps open as economic outlook uncertain
* Seen dropping reference to downside risks (Updates with fresh quote, prices, Italian banks)
May 15 Moody's downgrades to A2 from A1 the General Obligation Bond rating for Morgan School District (UT)
* Seen dropping reference to downside risks (Updates with fresh quote, prices, Italian banks)
LONDON, June 8 Euro zone government bonds lost some of their allure on Thursday as talk of the Bank of Japan's exit from unprecedented monetary easing set the stage for similar signals from the European Central Bank.