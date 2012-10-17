Oct 18 Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) by two notches to Ba2 from Baa3, the short-term rating to Not-Prime from Prime-3 and the standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) to E, equivalent to a standalone baseline credit assessment of caa1, from D/ba2. The outlook remains negative.