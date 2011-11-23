(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2011-- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'A' rating to the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), N.Y.'s $500 million
series 2011D transportation revenue bonds. At the same time,
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A' rating on the authority's
approximately $14.7 billion of existing transportation revenue
bonds. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'AAA' long-term
ratings on MTA's series 2002G-1 and 2005D transportation revenue
bonds. The outlook is stable.
"The ratings also reflect our view of the authority as mass
transit provider in the New York City metropolitan area, which
we consider an essential service to the city," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Joseph Pezzimenti. MTA's resilient
ridership trends, its diverse revenue stream, and strong support
from the state and city further support our ratings. Factors we
believe partially mitigate these strengths include a large,
ongoing capital program that the authority will finance largely
with debt, as well as continuing pressures to maintain
structural balance.
Bond proceeds will finance transit and commuter projects.
MTA plays an essential role in both the city and state
economy. It serves a 5,000-square-mile service area, made up of
New York City and the surrounding counties in the region. Its
total service area population of 14.5 million makes it the
largest population-based transit and commuter system in the U.S.
The authority benefits from the lack of competing services in
its service area. Long-term ridership trends have been positive.
They demonstrated resilience in light of past recessions and the
effects of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MTA will
achieve a structural balance each year despite near-term funding
and forecast out-year gaps. The outlook also reflects our
expectation that the authority's capital plan will receive
adequate funding to ensure continued system preservation, and
that it will continue receiving support from the state and city
governments while prudently managing its level of capital
expenditures. If MTA cannot achieve a structural balance in any
year, or if it experiences a material erosion in its liquidity
position, we could lower the ratings. Given the authority's
ongoing significant additional debt needs, we do not expect to
raise the ratings during the next two years.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- USPF Criteria: Mass Transit Bonds Secured By Farebox
Revenues, June 13, 2007
-- Criteria: Joint Support Criteria Update, April 22, 2009