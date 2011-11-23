(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'A' rating to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), N.Y.'s $500 million series 2011D transportation revenue bonds. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A' rating on the authority's approximately $14.7 billion of existing transportation revenue bonds. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'AAA' long-term ratings on MTA's series 2002G-1 and 2005D transportation revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

"The ratings also reflect our view of the authority as mass transit provider in the New York City metropolitan area, which we consider an essential service to the city," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joseph Pezzimenti. MTA's resilient ridership trends, its diverse revenue stream, and strong support from the state and city further support our ratings. Factors we believe partially mitigate these strengths include a large, ongoing capital program that the authority will finance largely with debt, as well as continuing pressures to maintain structural balance.

Bond proceeds will finance transit and commuter projects.

MTA plays an essential role in both the city and state economy. It serves a 5,000-square-mile service area, made up of New York City and the surrounding counties in the region. Its total service area population of 14.5 million makes it the largest population-based transit and commuter system in the U.S. The authority benefits from the lack of competing services in its service area. Long-term ridership trends have been positive. They demonstrated resilience in light of past recessions and the effects of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MTA will achieve a structural balance each year despite near-term funding and forecast out-year gaps. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the authority's capital plan will receive adequate funding to ensure continued system preservation, and that it will continue receiving support from the state and city governments while prudently managing its level of capital expenditures. If MTA cannot achieve a structural balance in any year, or if it experiences a material erosion in its liquidity position, we could lower the ratings. Given the authority's ongoing significant additional debt needs, we do not expect to raise the ratings during the next two years.

