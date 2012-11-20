Overview
-- Canonsburg, Pa.-based Mylan Inc. reduced leverage within
the last couple of years almost a full turn, and recently the
generic drug maker adopted a more public commitment to a
financial risk profile consistent with an investment-grade
rating.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Mylan to
'BBB-' from 'BB+.'
-- We are also raising the rating on the unsecured debt to
'BBB-' from 'BB' and lowering the rating on the debt that is
losing collateral backing to 'BBB-' from 'BBB.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that
share repurchases and acquisitions will be conducted with the
intention that the capital structure will not stray far or long
from a 3x leverage target.
Rating Action
On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate credit rating (CCR) on generic drug maker Mylan
Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.
We raised the rating on Mylan's unsecured debt to 'BBB-'
from 'BB', pari passu with the CCR under our investment grade
rating criteria. However, we lowered our issue-level ratings on
Mylan's $1.25 billion senior term loan and $1.25 billion
revolving credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' given that the
security interest in collateral will be released upon the
upgrade of the company. Since Standard & Poor's does not assign
recovery ratings on the debt of investment-grade-rated
companies, we are withdrawing the issue-level recovery ratings
on all of the company's debt.
Rationale
The ratings on Mylan reflect our expectation of
mid-single-digit EBITDA growth over the next few years, and that
leverage measures will remain in line with the guidelines for an
"intermediate" (according to our criteria) financial risk
profile. The upgrade incorporates room for potential share
repurchases and acquisitions, given the ongoing consolidation of
the generic drug industry. We expect operational performance to
reflect increased new product introductions and a higher level
of R&D spending. A "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects
Mylan's well-established position in the generic drug industry
and our expectation that Mylan will continue participating in
ongoing industry consolidation in a measured manner. We expect
the generic drug industry to experience mid-single-digit growth
over the next three years, as a record number of patent
expirations through 2014 expands the range of generic drugs
available. At the same time, payors and revenue-challenged
governments worldwide are encouraging greater use of
less-expensive generic drugs.
Standard & Poor's base-case scenario:
-- We believe Mylan can achieve mid-single-digit revenue
growth over the next 12 months, excluding acquisitions. This
forecast factors in new product launches under the specialty
segment, with moderation thereafter, and the favorable mid-term
generic industry outlook.
-- We expect EBITDA margins of more than 26%.
-- We expect debt to EBITDA of less than 3x and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt of about 30% through 2013. We expect
that a near-30% increase in EBITDA this year from 2010
contributes to a reduction of about one turn in leverage in that
time. Moreover, it provides substantial capacity for share
repurchases and acquisitions.
Mylan's satisfactory business risk profile is highlighted by
its position as the world's third-largest generic drug company,
with sales of $6.6 billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30,
2012. In our view, size and geographic reach are increasingly
important competitive factors. Mylan operates in two segments,
generics and specialty. Its diverse generic drug portfolio
contributes about 90% to revenues; the balance is from branded
products serving the respiratory and severe allergy markets.
Most of the specialty revenues are from sales of the EpiPen
Auto-Injector, for treatment of severe allergic reactions,
including anaphylaxis. Revised guidelines for use of epinephrine
injectors are driving a sharp increase in sales of this
high-margin product. The new guidelines recommend that both
patients and public places, such as schools, maintain two
injectors at all times. Previously, the recommendation was only
for a single injector. The reported operating margins for the
specialty segment expanded to 38% for 2011 from 29% for 2010,
mainly on strong performance of EpiPen.
Mylan's generic drug portfolio is one of the broadest in the
industry. Its operations are diversified across more than 150
countries, with leadership positions in France and several other
key European markets as well as Australia. Mylan derives
approximately 46% of revenues from the U.S., 24% from Europe,
and the rest from Asia. We expect this geographic diversity to
continue to offset declines in European operations as
governments target pharmaceuticals for price cuts. With
approximately 172 new product applications pending with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, Mylan operates one of the
industry's most successful new generic drug efforts.
Importantly, this pipeline includes 42 potential first-to-file
applications, which can garner 180-day exclusivity.
Liquidity
We view Mylan's liquidity as strong, with sources of cash
likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next one to two years.
Our assessment of Mylan's liquidity is based on the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be at
least 1.5x over the next one to two years.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we expect liquidity
sources to continue exceeding uses. Similarly, we expect an
EBITDA decline of 30% would not cause a breach of covenants.
-- With its sizable cash balance and largely undrawn $1.25
billion revolving credit facility, we believe Mylan could
absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability
events. Additional liquidity is provided by a $400 million
receivables facility.
-- In our assessment, Mylan has well-established, solid
relationships with banks, and a generally high standing in the
credit markets.
-- Sources of liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2012, included cash
and readily available investments of $366 million, net of $1.4
million of restricted cash. Mylan had $910 million available
under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility expiring in
November 2016. We expect annual cash flow after dividends to
approximate $700 million through 2013.
-- We expect Mylan to use at least a portion of this cash
flow for share repurchases, similar to the $500 million
repurchased in 2012. In our view, Mylan has more than adequate
capacity to meet near-term requirements and limited long-term
needs until 2015.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Debt to EBITDA fell to 2.7x as of
Sept. 30, 2012, as Mylan continues realizing benefits from
recent small acquisitions and sharply increased EpiPen revenues.
With a large global footprint and a full generic drug pipeline,
Mylan is also well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities
in the global generic space over the next three years. These
opportunities should enable revenue growth rates at least in the
mid- to upper-single digits, with stable margins in the mid-20%
area for the foreseeable future. A broad product portfolio
lessens the risk that any one product setback could
significantly affect operations. We could raise our rating if we
believed that credit measures would be sustained at around 2.5x
and FFO to debt at close to 40%. However, we could lower our
rating if Mylan undertakes additional significantly
debt-financed acquisitions or engages in shareholder-friendly
capital market actions that drive leverage to about 4x, without
the prospect that it would then decline to 3x within 18 months.
Accordingly, we believe that the company has the capacity to
make a richly valued $4 billion acquisition within the context
of the current rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Mylan Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/--
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Withdrawn
Mylan Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB- BB
Recovery Ratings NR 5
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Withdrawn
Mylan Inc. Senior Secured BBB- BBB
Recovery Ratings NR 1