(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its
'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings to Australian financial
institution MyState Ltd.
"Our ratings on MyState reflect the company's weak business
position, its very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk
position, below average funding, and adequate liquidity," said
credit analyst Lisa Barrett. "The stable outlook reflects our
expectation of a smooth integration of The Rock Building Society
Ltd. (BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) into the MyState business, and the
continuing sound underlying performance of both businesses."
MyState's business position is supported by the strength of
the MyState brand in its historic core service area of Tasmania,
and reinforced by high customer satisfaction and equally high
customer- and deposit-retention rates. This is offset by
MyState's limited franchise outside of its core service areas of
the State of Tasmania and the Rockhampton region of the State of
Queensland following its merger with The Rock. MyState's "very
strong" capital and earnings assessment is based on our
expectations of a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio that will
remain between 21.0% and 21.5% over the next 12 months. Our
"moderate" risk-position assessment recognizes our view that
MyState's risks, predominantly around geographic concentration,
are not adequately captured in our "very strong" capital and
earnings assessment.
"The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that
MyState will successfully integrate The Rock into its business
smoothly and progress its strategy of acquiring regionally
focused businesses without materially diluting its capital
position or increasing its risk profile, said Ms. Barrett. "The
rating could come under downward rating pressure if the
integration resulted in any significant operational or credit
losses that could see MyState's risk position being reassessed
to "weak" from the current "moderate" assessment, or if MyState
were unable to maintain its market position (in either Tasmania
or the Rockhampton region) when assessed against system growth
due to aggressive competition from other market participants or
stemming from any emerging weakening of its business
franchises."
MyState's rating is not expected to be raised in the
short-to-medium term. This said, the most likely driver for an
upward rating change would be around a reassessment of MyState's
risk position to "adequate" from "moderate". This would require
a material improvement in its geographic diversification
combined with a reduction in its reliance on confidence
sensitive securitization funding and an improvement in its
credit loss experience. The CreditWatch on The Rock is expected
to be resolved following our further assessment of the
integration plans.