MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings to Australian financial institution MyState Ltd.

"Our ratings on MyState reflect the company's weak business position, its very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below average funding, and adequate liquidity," said credit analyst Lisa Barrett. "The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a smooth integration of The Rock Building Society Ltd. (BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) into the MyState business, and the continuing sound underlying performance of both businesses."

MyState's business position is supported by the strength of the MyState brand in its historic core service area of Tasmania, and reinforced by high customer satisfaction and equally high customer- and deposit-retention rates. This is offset by MyState's limited franchise outside of its core service areas of the State of Tasmania and the Rockhampton region of the State of Queensland following its merger with The Rock. MyState's "very strong" capital and earnings assessment is based on our expectations of a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio that will remain between 21.0% and 21.5% over the next 12 months. Our "moderate" risk-position assessment recognizes our view that MyState's risks, predominantly around geographic concentration, are not adequately captured in our "very strong" capital and earnings assessment.

"The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that MyState will successfully integrate The Rock into its business smoothly and progress its strategy of acquiring regionally focused businesses without materially diluting its capital position or increasing its risk profile, said Ms. Barrett. "The rating could come under downward rating pressure if the integration resulted in any significant operational or credit losses that could see MyState's risk position being reassessed to "weak" from the current "moderate" assessment, or if MyState were unable to maintain its market position (in either Tasmania or the Rockhampton region) when assessed against system growth due to aggressive competition from other market participants or stemming from any emerging weakening of its business franchises."

MyState's rating is not expected to be raised in the short-to-medium term. This said, the most likely driver for an upward rating change would be around a reassessment of MyState's risk position to "adequate" from "moderate". This would require a material improvement in its geographic diversification combined with a reduction in its reliance on confidence sensitive securitization funding and an improvement in its credit loss experience. The CreditWatch on The Rock is expected to be resolved following our further assessment of the integration plans.