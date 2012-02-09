(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 9, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings
on National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) were unchanged following
NAB's recent 2012 First Quarter Trading Update. Our outlook for
NAB remains stable.
NAB's recent performance and future performance prospects
remain consistent with our current view of the strong 'AA-'
credit standing on the bank. This includes our view of the
bank's risk position, capitalization and earnings, funding, and
systemic importance in the Australian banking sector.
NAB's U.K. banking subsidiary continues to under-perform
relative to NAB's other major businesses, however, and is a
negative counterpoint of NAB's business position compared with
the business positions of its three major Australian-based
competitors. We nonetheless continue to view NAB's business
position as "strong", by both domestic and international
standards. We will continue to monitor NAB's U.K. strategy,
including the potential for positive or negative ratings
developments (as said in our Dec. 1, 2011, rating downgrades of
NAB and Clydesdale). This is most likely to occur should NAB
eventually sell Clydesdale Bank PLC, which we independently
believe is a possibility; or alternately that NAB will retain
Clydesdale and potentially build upon its U.K. beach head.
While migration upwards of NAB's capital ratios is in
accordance with our expectations, we nonetheless will continue
to monitor NAB's capitalization in the context of the strong
ratings we assign to NAB, and considering that new regulatory
capital guidelines, including those for hybrid
capitalinstruments under Basel III, are still under
consideration by Australian regulators. A continuation of our
current "adequate" view of NAB capital will be essential to
maintain our current ratings on NAB, all other factors remaining
equal.