Croatia gearing up for new local bond issue -sources
ZAGREB, June 9 Croatia is gearing up for a local bond issue worth up to 500 million euros ($559.30 million) that is expected soon, a source at a major local bank said on Friday.
(The following was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Korea-based National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF) and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NACF.
The rating actions on NACF are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) affirmed at 'A'; Positive Outlook; rating withdrawn
Short-Term FC IDR affirmed at 'F1'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'; rating withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt (including MTN programme) affirmed at 'A'; rating withdrawn
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'; rating withdrawn
ZAGREB, June 9 Croatia is gearing up for a local bond issue worth up to 500 million euros ($559.30 million) that is expected soon, a source at a major local bank said on Friday.
June 9 Hong Kong stocks, which recently hit multiple 23-month highs, slipped on Friday, with sentiment hurt by uncertainly stemming from the outcome of the British election and China producer price data suggesting an economic slowdown.