(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned Nan Fung
Treasury Limited's USD1bn medium-term notes programme a rating
of 'BBB'. The notes issued under the programme are irrevocably
and unconditionally guaranteed by Hong Kong's Nan Fung
International Holdings Limited ('BBB'/Stable). Fitch notes that
the ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes
issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes
issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that
the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will
be the same as that of the programme.
Nan Fung's ratings reflect its established brand name and
strong liquidity and financial profile. It has over 45 years of
execution track record for high-end residential and commercial
real estate development in Hong Kong. As at end-Mar 2012, Nan
Fung stayed in net cash position and maintained strong
liquidity; it had cash of HKD11.9bn against short-term bank
borrowings of HKD2.3bn. Its liquid financial investment
portfolio worth HKD19.6bn and unutilised committed banking
facilities of around HKD7.0bn as at end-Mar 2012 provide
additional financial flexibility.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- Nan Fung's investment property division contributes a
substantial portion to the company's asset and EBITDA.
- the company maintaining a strong financial position such
that its financial assets portfolio and cash levels stay above
total debt level
- when Nan Fung's investment property EBITDA (rental and
management fees) to gross interest expenses (including
capitalised interests) is greater than two times on a sustained
basis (FY Mar 2012:2.1x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- sustained poor execution of Nan Fung's property
development projects
- significant weakness in both Hong Kong and China property
markets leading to substantial decline in property prices
- Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (investment property, dividend
and coupon from its investment portfolio) to gross interest
expense (including capitalised interests) remaining lower than
two times on a sustained basis (FY Mar 2012: 10.7x).