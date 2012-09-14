(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating
and 'cnA-' Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed
senior unsecured notes to be drawn down from a $1 billion global
medium-term notes (MTN) program that Nan Fung International
Holdings Ltd. (Nan Fung; BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) guarantees.
Nan Fung Treasury Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung,
will issue the notes. We rate the MTN program 'BBB-' and 'cnA-'.
Nan Fung Treasury will on-lend the net proceeds from the
issue to Nan Fung and its subsidiaries for general working
capital purposes. The notes will constitute a senior unsecured
liability for Nan Fung.
The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company's portfolio of
large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and
good-quality investment properties. We expect the securities to
generate stable returns and cash flows, based on their record
over the past five years. Nan Fung's small-scale operations,
modest land bank, and limited number of property development
projects temper the rating strengths. In addition, Nan Fung's
growing exposure to China makes the company vulnerable to a more
volatile market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared
with Hong Kong. We assess Nan Fung's business risk profile as
"fair" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate," as
defined in our criteria.
The ratings also factor in Nan Fung's commitment to maintain
good corporate governance and implement strong internal
controls. This will help the company to manage potential
conflicts of interests arising from related-party or company
transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company.
The stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating
reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its
cautious expansion strategy in its property development
business, and a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio. We
also expect Nan Fung's recurring rental income to increase
gradually over the next two to three years as it completes more
investment properties.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Nan Fung International
Holdings Ltd. MTN Program Assigned 'BBB-' And 'cnA-' Ratings,
Aug. 10, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue,
April 15, 2008