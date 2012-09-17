(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited's USD300m notes 4.5% notes
due 2022 a final 'BBB' rating. The notes are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Nan Fung International Holdings
Limited (Nan Fung, 'BBB'/Stable), a Hong Kong property
developer.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 14
September 2012.
Nan Fung's ratings reflect its established brand name, and
strong liquidity and financial profile. It has over 45 years of
experience in high-end residential and commercial real estate
development in Hong Kong.
For its financial year to March 2012, Nan Fung remained in
net cash position and maintained strong liquidity; it had cash
of HKD11.9bn against short-term bank borrowings of HKD2.3bn. Its
liquid financial investment portfolio of HKD19.6bn and
unutilised committed banking facilities of around HKD7bn provide
additional financial flexibility.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- the investment property division contributing a
substantial portion of the company's asset and EBITDA
- financial assets portfolio and cash levels remaining above
total debt levels
- investment property EBITDA (rental and management fees) to
gross interest expenses (including capitalised interests) above
2x on a sustained basis (FY12:2.1x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- poor execution of Nan Fung's property development projects
on a sustained basis
- significant weakness in both the Hong Kong and Chinese
property markets leading to substantial decline in property
prices
- recurring EBITDA (investment property, dividend and coupon
from the investment portfolio) to gross interest expense
(including capitalised interests) below 2x on a sustained basis
(FY12: 10.7x).