(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nan Fung Treasury (I) Limited's proposed USD notes an expected
rating of 'BBB(exp)'. The notes are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Nan Fung International Holdings
Limited (Nan Fung, 'BBB'/Stable). The company proposes to issue
the notes with the same terms and conditions and to be fully
fungible with the USD350m 5.25% guaranteed notes due 2017 issued
on 20 January 2012 ('BBB'). The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
Nan Fung's ratings reflect its established brand name and
solid track record in Hong Kong property development as well as
its strong liquidity and financial profile. Nan Fung has over 45
years of execution track record for high-end residential and
commercial real estate development in Hong Kong. For mass-market
development projects, Nan Fung mainly participates via
joint-venture projects to contain individual project risk.
Nan Fung's expansion strategy into China, which began 18
years ago, has been cautious, with its current China portfolio
constituting only 9% of its total asset base. Its projects in
China are also more weighted towards building up its investment
property portfolio and developing high-end residential projects.
Fitch expects Nan Fung's property income and investment
income to consistently exceed its interest expenses by a factor
of more than two times. The group generated a property related
recurring income stream of HKD618m (14% of total revenue) in FY
2011. This income is set to double when all its existing
investment property developments are completed over the next
five years. Furthermore, its financial assets portfolio
generated a cash income of HKD1.1bn in FY2011 from dividend and
interest income, giving it a steady passive income stream.
The company's liquidity is strong; its short-term
obligations of HKD6bn were well covered by cash balances of
HKD9bn as at end-Jul 2011. Coupled with its sizeable financial
assets portfolio of around HKD17bn (excluding debt and equity
investments in Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd, which Fitch
considers as strategic), Nan Fung has sufficient financial
resources to meet its property development and land acquisition
expenditures over the medium term. Fitch expects Nan Fung's
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to remain
below 2.5x over the next few years.
Nan Fung's ratings are moderated by the inherent cyclicality
of property development activities. They are also constrained by
its relatively small investment property portfolio compared with
its higher-rated property peers.
The Stable Outlook reflects the agency's expectation that
Nan Fung's strong financial position will remain intact, and it
will maintain a stable business mix over the next 12-18 months.
Negative rating drivers include sustained poor execution of
Nan Fung's property development projects, significant weakness
in both Hong Kong and China property markets leading to
substantial decline in property prices, or Nan Fung's recurring
income (rental, management fees and fixed income portfolio
coupons) to gross interest expense remaining lower than two
times on a sustained basis.
Positive rating action is not envisaged over the next 12 to
18 months. Positive action will be considered when Nan Fung's
investment property division contributes a substantial portion
to its total assets and EBITDA; and it maintains a strong
financial position such that its financial assets portfolio and
cash levels stay above total debt level; and when Nan Fung's
recurring property income (rental and management fees) to gross
interest expenses is greater than two times on a sustained
basis.