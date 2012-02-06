(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury (I) Limited's proposed USD notes an expected rating of 'BBB(exp)'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung, 'BBB'/Stable). The company proposes to issue the notes with the same terms and conditions and to be fully fungible with the USD350m 5.25% guaranteed notes due 2017 issued on 20 January 2012 ('BBB'). The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Nan Fung's ratings reflect its established brand name and solid track record in Hong Kong property development as well as its strong liquidity and financial profile. Nan Fung has over 45 years of execution track record for high-end residential and commercial real estate development in Hong Kong. For mass-market development projects, Nan Fung mainly participates via joint-venture projects to contain individual project risk.

Nan Fung's expansion strategy into China, which began 18 years ago, has been cautious, with its current China portfolio constituting only 9% of its total asset base. Its projects in China are also more weighted towards building up its investment property portfolio and developing high-end residential projects.

Fitch expects Nan Fung's property income and investment income to consistently exceed its interest expenses by a factor of more than two times. The group generated a property related recurring income stream of HKD618m (14% of total revenue) in FY 2011. This income is set to double when all its existing investment property developments are completed over the next five years. Furthermore, its financial assets portfolio generated a cash income of HKD1.1bn in FY2011 from dividend and interest income, giving it a steady passive income stream.

The company's liquidity is strong; its short-term obligations of HKD6bn were well covered by cash balances of HKD9bn as at end-Jul 2011. Coupled with its sizeable financial assets portfolio of around HKD17bn (excluding debt and equity investments in Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd, which Fitch considers as strategic), Nan Fung has sufficient financial resources to meet its property development and land acquisition expenditures over the medium term. Fitch expects Nan Fung's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to remain below 2.5x over the next few years.

Nan Fung's ratings are moderated by the inherent cyclicality of property development activities. They are also constrained by its relatively small investment property portfolio compared with its higher-rated property peers.

The Stable Outlook reflects the agency's expectation that Nan Fung's strong financial position will remain intact, and it will maintain a stable business mix over the next 12-18 months.

Negative rating drivers include sustained poor execution of Nan Fung's property development projects, significant weakness in both Hong Kong and China property markets leading to substantial decline in property prices, or Nan Fung's recurring income (rental, management fees and fixed income portfolio coupons) to gross interest expense remaining lower than two times on a sustained basis.

Positive rating action is not envisaged over the next 12 to 18 months. Positive action will be considered when Nan Fung's investment property division contributes a substantial portion to its total assets and EBITDA; and it maintains a strong financial position such that its financial assets portfolio and cash levels stay above total debt level; and when Nan Fung's recurring property income (rental and management fees) to gross interest expenses is greater than two times on a sustained basis.