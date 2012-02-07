(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury (I) Limited's USD250m 5.25% notes due 2017 a final 'BBB' rating. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung, 'BBB'/Stable). The company issued the notes with the same terms and conditions as the USD350m 5.25% guaranteed notes due 2017 issued on 20 January 2012, also rated BBB'. The latest issue is fully fungible with the notes issued on 20 January 2012.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 6 February 2012.

Nan Fung's ratings reflect its established brand name and solid track record in Hong Kong property development as well as its strong liquidity and financial profile. Nan Fung has over 45 years of execution track record for high-end residential and commercial real estate development in Hong Kong. For mass-market development projects, Nan Fung mainly participates via joint-venture projects to contain individual project risk. The company's short-term obligations of HKD6bn were well covered by cash balances of HKD9bn as at end-July 2011.

Nan Fung's ratings also reflect the inherent cyclicality of property development activities. They are constrained by its small investment property portfolio compared with that of its higher-rated property peers.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its strong financial position and stable business mix over the next 12-18 months.