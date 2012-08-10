(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating
and 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed
US$1.0 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program that Nan Fung
International Holdings Ltd. (Nan Fung: BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--)
unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. Nan Fung Treasury
Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung, will issue the
notes under the program. Nan Fung is a Hong Kong-based real
estate developer.
The net proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Nan Fung
and its subsidiaries for general working capital purposes. The
notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for Nan Fung.
The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company's portfolio of
large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and
good-quality investment properties. We expect the securities to
generate stable returns and cash flows, based on their record
over the past five years. Nan Fung's small-scale operations,
modest land bank, and limited number of property development
projects temper the rating strengths. In addition, Nan Fung's
growing exposure to China makes it vulnerable to a more volatile
market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong
Kong. As of March 31, 2012, Nan Fung's securities portfolio was
valued at Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 19.6 billion compared with
short-term debts due of HK$2.3 billion. We believe that the
securities portfolio provides the company with strong financial
flexibility.
The ratings also factor in Nan Fung's commitment to maintain
good corporate governance and implement strong internal
controls. This will help the company to manage potential
conflicts of interests arising from related-party or company
transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company. We
believe Nan Fung's Conflicts Committee has been effective in
safeguarding the company's interests when it transacts with
related companies and related parties.
The stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating
reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its
cautious expansion strategy in its property development
business, and a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio, in
support of its "intermediate" financial risk profile. We also
expect Nan Fung's recurring rental income to increase gradually
over the next two to three years as it completes more investment
properties.