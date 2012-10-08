(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Taiwan-based life insurer Nan Shan Life has a strong
business franchise and a strong liquidity profile with prudent
investment mix.
-- We are assigning our local currency 'A-' insurer
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Nan Shan
Life, as well as our 'cnAA' Greater China regional scale rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Nan Shan Life
should be able to maintain its credit profile and more
specifically its capitalization at the level commensurate with
the ratings despite a difficult operating environment in Taiwan.
Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned
its local currency 'A-' insurer financial strength and
counterparty credit ratings on Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
The outlook on the ratings is stable. At the same time, we also
assigned our 'cnAA' Greater China regional scale rating.
Rationale
The ratings on Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reflect the
insurer's strong business franchise in Taiwan, strong liquidity
profile, and prudent investment mix. Counterbalancing factors
include the sensitivity of its capitalization to the external
investment environment and average operating performance by
international standards.
Nan Shan Life was established in 1963 and is a top-three
player in Taiwan's life industry in terms of total assets and
premiums with a widespread domestic network, despite strong
market competition. It had total premiums of new Taiwan dollar
(NT$) 201.5 billion in the first half of 2012, representing
about 16% share of the domestic market. Taiwan-based Ruentex
(not rated) group and Pou Chen (not rated) group currently own
over 90% of Nan Shan Life. The conglomerates' business
operations include textile, property development, wholesale,
medical, education, and footwear. Nonetheless, we expect Nan
Shan Life to operate independently from its parents and other
group members under Taiwan insurance regulator's supervision.
In our opinion, Nan Shan Life's strong market position and
extensive distribution network in the domestic life insurance
market will continue to support its strong business profile over
the next one to two years. The insurer possesses good talent in
its agent channel, which help to bring in good quality business.
This is evidenced by Nan Shan Life's consistently above-average
mortality experience and good persistency ratios. The insurer
began building up its bancassurance channel since August 2011
and has achieved a more diversified distributional channel with
about 50% premium contribution from banking channels in the
first half of 2012.
We view Nan Shan Life's liquidity profile as strong,
supported by our opinion of the insurer's good new business
inflow and prudent financial policies. Nan Shan Life's invested
assets are of strong liquidity and satisfactory quality, in our
opinion. As of the end of June 2012, cash and bank deposits
accounted for 7% of Nan Shan Life's total invested assets. The
insurer's fixed income securities, which accounted for 77% of
total invested assets at the same date, are generally of good
credit quality. We expect Nan Shan Life to maintain satisfactory
growth on its new business and this may sustain its liquidity
profile at the current level.
We believe that Nan Shan Life will maintain a prudent
investment strategy and mix, despite some volatility from its
increased holdings on equity and property. As of the end of June
2012, Nan Shan Life's cash position and holdings of government
bonds accounted for about 47% of the insurer's total invested
assets and most of its remaining fixed-income positions are of
good credit quality, in our view. Nan Shan Life's stock and
property holdings could gradually increase from the current 9%
of total invested assets in the coming two years; nonetheless,
we expect this to remain manageable given the insurer's focus on
stocks with lower volatility and prudent investment risk
control.
Nan Shan Life's capitalization, albeit slightly better than
the domestic average, is sensitive to the external investment
environment. Global economic uncertainty is likely to exert some
volatility over Nan Shan Life's capitalization considering the
insurer's increasing equity, property, and overseas investments.
The lack of long-term investment facilities with reasonable
yield in Taiwan has resulted in a significant asset-liability
mismatch for Taiwan life insurers. Nonetheless, we expect the
company's continuous effort to narrow the mismatch by changing
its business mix to prevent a sharp deterioration in its
capitalization. Nan Shan Life's prudent capital policy with high
earnings retention also helps to moderate the risk of
deteriorating capitalization.
We view Nan Shan Life's operating performance as only
average by international standards, even considering a potential
boost to the company's profits from projected strong business
growth in the coming three years. Low interest rates at present
constrain the returns on Nan Shan Life's new money investments
and its strong new business growth has also somewhat diluted its
existing business margin. Under the prevailing low interest rate
environment, Nan Shan Life inevitably faces obstacles to manage
the industry-wide problem of negative spread, wherein the
insurance policy liability rate generally outweighs the
insurer's investment asset return. Nonetheless, Nan Shan Life's
stable underwriting surplus from its in-force book and strong
asset liability management and responsive investment adjustments
somewhat moderate these constraints.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Nan Shan Life reflects our expectation
that the insurer should be able to maintain its credit profile,
and more specifically its capitalization, at a level
commensurate with the current ratings despite the difficult
operating environment in Taiwan. The rating outlook also
reflects our expectation that Nan Shan Life's management team
will adopt a prudent strategy to maintain a stable credit
profile supporting the company's continuous strong business
growth. We also believe Nan Shan Life's strong franchise and
prudent underwriting control will prevent its business margin
from dropping sharply during strong business growth. We expect
Nan Shan Life to maintain a prudent risk appetite on its
investments, which should prevent its risk profile from
significant deterioration. Moreover, we believe Nan Shan Life's
operations will remain independent from the Ruentex and Pou Chen
groups under Taiwan's regulatory framework for financial
institutions.
We may lower ratings on Nan Shan Life if increased
competition weakens the insurer's business momentum or
constrains reasonable new business margins on its business
growth. We may also lower the ratings if the insurer's
capitalization weakens beyond our expectation either from
aggressive business growth or external economic volatility.
Conversely, we may raise the ratings on Nan Shan Life if its new
business strategy achieves continuous new business growth with
stable returns and satisfactory margins, as well as improvement
in its asset-liability mismatch through changing investment
yield mix with good risk control supporting sustainable
improvement in its capitalization.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
New Rating
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Greater China Regional Scale cnAA/--