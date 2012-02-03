(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Narita
International Airport Corp.'s (NAA; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY20
billion series 11 domestic senior secured straight bonds due
Feb. 18, 2022. The bonds carry a coupon rate of 1.067%.
NAA owns and operates Narita International Airport. Standard
& Poor's assesses the company's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP), excluding any likelihood of extraordinary government
support, to be 'a', based on the company's excellent business
risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. The 'AA-'
long-term corporate credit rating on NAA incorporates the SACP
as well as our view of there being a "very high" likelihood that
the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) would extend timely
and sufficient extraordinary support to NAA in the event that it
were to suffer financial distress.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16,
2011 General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities:
Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ. Complete ratings information is
available to RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal
subscribers at www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect
subscribers at www.ratingsdirect.com. All ratings affected by
this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web
site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box
located in the left column.