(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National RMBS Trust 2011-2 notes. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation mortgage loans originated by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+').

The rating actions are as listed below:

USD401m Class A1 (ISIN US63727QAA04) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD848.5m Class A2 (ISIN AU0000NABHD1) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD75m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0014221) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans within the collateral pool has remained in line with the agency's expectations.

The transaction is currently paying down on a sequential basis with principal collections being currently allocated to class A2 notes, with no principal being repaid to the class A1 notes prior to the class A1 scheduled maturity date, September 2013. The sequential amortisation of the notes has resulted in an improvement in credit enhancement for all rated notes.

"As of 31 March 2012, the total amount of arrears were negligible at 0.03%, well below Fitch's 30+ days conforming Dinkum Index of 1.57%," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "There have been no defaults and consequently, no losses to date."

At end-March 2012, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio was 56.34% and the pool remains geographically diverse, with investment loans comprising of 13.36% of the pool.

A portion of the pool is covered by lenders' mortgage insurance provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) at 0.83% and 13.63% respectively as at end-March 2012.