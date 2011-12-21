(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
National Australia Bank Limited's (NAB, 'AA'/Stable/'F1+')
inaugural residential mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The
NOK2bn hard bullet bonds are due in December 2021. The bonds are
guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee of the NAB
Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme NAB can periodically
issue covered bonds up to USD20bn secured on a dynamic pool of
first-ranking Australian residential mortgage loans.
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
of 'AA' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 24.9%, the
combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AAA'
rating on a probability of default basis (PD). The minimum
overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to in the
programme documentation is sufficient to sustain this 'AAA'
level of stress. The programme's contractual asset percentage
(AP) of 82.3%, equivalent to a minimum overcollateralisation of
21.5%, is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level
of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other
things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of new issuance and it cannot be assumed that it
will remain stable over time.
"NAB is now the third major Australian bank to activate
their covered bond programme.
This issuance sees NAB accessing longer tenor debt," said
David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of the interruption
of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by
their issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting
a perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous
default of the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 24.9% reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon
a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the
provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer
default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT
systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond
legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else being equal,
the rating of NAB's mortgage covered bonds could still be
maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer is rated at least 'A-'.
As of 10 November 2011, the cover pool consisted of 6,566
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD1,886m. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 63.5%, and a weighted average seasoning of 19 months.
Floating-rate loans comprise 94.1% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 8.7%, and a weighted average
recovery rate of 59.9%. The cover pool is geographically
distributed across Australia's states, with the largest
concentrations being in New South Wales (42.2%) and Victoria
(37.7%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its
Australian residential mortgage criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.
A new issue report on NAB's covered bond programme is
