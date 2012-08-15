(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The transaction has increased its class A note issuance
by A$1 billion.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A
notes after the increase.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on
the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by
Perpetual Trustees Victoria Ltd. as trustee for National RMBS
Trust 2010-1. The rating affirmation follows an increase of A$1
billion in the transaction's class A note balance. The proceeds
from the issued notes are used to fund additional loans, as
contemplated in the transaction structure.
The affirmation reflects:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio.
-- Our view that the support provided by lenders' mortgage
insurance (LMI) policies and the 11.26% subordination provided
by the class B notes is sufficient to withstand the stresses
commensurate with the rating on the class A notes.
-- Approximately 51.1% of the pool is covered by LMI
policies covering 100% of the principal balance of the relevant
loans, including accrued interest over the recovery period and
reasonable realization costs.
-- About 15.9% of the pool is insured by Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd., 34.1% is covered by QBE Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance Ltd. (now PMI), and 1.0% is covered by
RSALMI. The remaining 48.9% of the pool is uninsured.
-- Our expectation that the liquidity facility, equaling
1.85% of the notes outstanding within the transaction, is
adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of
interest.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The
Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating
Class A AAA (sf)
