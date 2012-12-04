(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- National RMBS Trust 2012-2 is a securitization of prime
residential mortgages originated by Advantedge Financial
Services Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of National
Australia Bank Ltd.
-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to the three
classes of notes to be issued by Perpetual Trustees Victoria
Ltd. as trustee for National RMBS Trust 2012-2.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the
transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and
other features, based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 4, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to the three classes of prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustees Victoria
Ltd. as trustee for National RMBS Trust 2012-2 (see list).
National RMBS Trust 2012-2 is a securitization of prime
residential mortgages originated by Advantedge Financial
Services Pty. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of National
Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA-/Stable/A-1+).
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio at close.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance to 23.5% of the portfolio, which covers 100%
of the face value of the loans, accrued interest, and reasonable
costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A and
class B notes.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including an amortizing
liquidity facility equal to 1.9% of the outstanding balance of
performing loans, and principal draws, are sufficient under our
stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.
-- The benefit of a standby fixed-to-floating interest-rate
swap to be provided by NAB to hedge the mismatch between
receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the
variable-rate RMBS.
-- The benefit of a currency swap to be provided by NAB to
hedge the currency risk between the Australian dollar receipts
from the underlying assets and the British pounds payments on
the class A2 notes.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil.) A1 AAA (sf) A$400.0 A2 AAA (sf)
GBP42.25 B BBB (sf) A$25.0 C N.R. (sf) A$10.0 N.R.--Not rated.
