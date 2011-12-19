NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationstar Mortgage LLC's (Nationstar) U.S. residential servicer rating as follows:

--Residential primary servicer rating for subprime product affirmed at 'RPS2'.

The rating action is based on Nationstar's effective default performance, comprehensive servicing technology, experienced servicing management team and improving internal control environment. However, the rating also takes into account Nationstar's aggressive portfolio growth and procedural deficiencies that were contained in the most recent Regulation AB report for Nationstar for the year ended Dec. 31, 2010. In addition, the rating reflects the financial condition of Nationstar, a non-publicly rated entity, as financial condition is an important component of Fitch's servicer ratings.

Finally, the rating reflects Fitch's overall concerns for the U.S. residential servicing industry, which include the ability to maintain high performance standards while addressing the rising cost of servicing and changes to industry practices, which are likely to be mandated by regulators and other parties. The rating was determined in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' which are available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Nationstar, located in Lewisville TX, is owned by a Fortress Investment Group company. As of June 30, 2011, Nationstar was servicing over 397,000 loans totaling $65.7 billion, a significant increase from 233,000 loans totaling $34.3 billion as of June 30, 2010. The current portfolio includes over 74,000 1st and 2nd lien subprime loans totaling $10.6 billion.

Since Fitch's prior review, Nationstar upgraded its imaging system to a new internally hosted application, expanded its proprietary loss mitigation system to include additional workout types and workflow tracking, and implemented a new dialer system and improved IVR routing. Nationstar also continues to improve its internal control environment, including adding a vice president over its quality control (QC) department and expanded its servicing QC staff by 4 FTE. In addition, Nationstar's board of directors created an audit committee and the company hired a vice president over its internal audit program. The company disclosed plans to expand its current staff of 4 internal auditors, adding additional internal audit staff by the end of 2011 as it continues to build out its internal audit program. The QC department is in the process of reviewing and updating all servicing policies and procedures, and incorporating specific issues that were identified in the interagency consent orders that were issued to a number of large banking institutions, MERS, and LPS in June 2011. Nationstar is not currently subject to any regulatory consent orders, but has undertaken a voluntary initiative to comply, including implementing a single point of contact model for loans that are referred to loss mitigation.

Fitch has reviewed Nationstar's servicing operations and believes the company has the management, infrastructure, and technology to support its current servicing portfolio. Fitch will continue to monitor Nationstar's ability to maintain its operational performance as it pursues its servicing initiatives in this high delinquency environment.

In November 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process. Responses to Fitch's recent survey of its rated servicers regarding internal procedures used to verify and execute foreclosure affidavits indicate that all servicers are taking this matter seriously and are continuing to work to resolve any issues uncovered. Fitch may place an individual servicer's ratings on Rating Watch Negative and/or downgrade the ratings if the servicer does not diligently and timely review its processes and take immediate corrective action to remediate any foreclosure action or documentation failures. Fitch may take similar actions on a servicer's ratings if the impact of the additional costs that must be borne by the servicer significantly affects its financial condition. Until those conclusions are reached, the negative outlook on the sector affects all U.S. RMBS servicers.

Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.