-- Standard & Poor's lowered its ratings on 10 natural gas prepay transactions following the recent downgrade of a number of national banks.

-- The rating actions on the 10 transactions follow our Nov. 29, 2011, downgrade of various banks, some of which act as counterparties in these prepay transactions.

-- Our ratings on two natural gas transactions are not affected by the recent downgrade of these banks even though they act as counterparties in the transactions; as the current rating on the transaction is lower than the rating of the affected bank.

-- The Nov. 30, 2011, downgrade of Assured Guaranty Ltd. does not affect any of the gas prepay transactions.

Dec 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 10 natural gas prepay transactions. The rating actions follow the Nov. 29, 2011, downgrade of various banks that act as counterparties in the transactions.

According to the transaction documents, the ratings on these transactions are weak-linked to the ratings of the counterparties (for additional information on the bank rating actions, see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," Nov. 29, 2011).

In assessing the impact of the bank downgrades on our natural gas prepay transaction ratings, we applied our current counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011).

The Affected Transactions And Their Weak-Links

-- The rating on Long Beach Bond Finance Authority (Gas Prepay) (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., which guarantees the obligations of Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. (MLCI; unrated) and Merrill Lynch Capital Services Inc. (MLCS; unrated);

-- The rating on M-S-R Energy Authority (Gas Prepay) (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Citigroup, which guarantees the obligations of Citigroup Energy Inc. (CEI), M-S-R Energy Authority's gas supplier;

-- The rating on the Main Street Natural Gas Inc. (Gas Prepay) 2006A (A/Stable) bonds is linked to the rating and outlook of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the guarantor of the gas supplier. The rating on the 2006B and 2007A (A-/Negative/--) bonds are linked to the rating and outlook of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., the guarantor of the commodity supplier;

-- The rating on Northern California Gas Authority No. 1 (Gas Prepay) (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Morgan Stanley, which guarantees the obligations of Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. (MSCG; not rated), NCGA's gas supplier and interest rate swap counterparty;

-- The rating on Public Authority for Colorado Energy (Gas Prepay) (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., which guarantees the obligations of Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. (MLCI; not rated), the commodity supplier;

-- The rating on Roseville Natural Gas Financing Authority (Gas Prepay) (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., which guarantees the obligations of Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. (MLCI; unrated)

-- The rating on SA Energy Acquisition Public Facility Corp. (Gas Prepay) (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which guarantees the obligations of J. Aron & Co. (unrated), the gas supplier;

-- The rating on the Salt Verde Financial Corp. (Gas Prepay) senior secured bonds (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Citigroup, which guarantees the obligations of Citigroup Energy Inc. (CEI), the gas supplier. The subordinated bonds are currently rated 'B', are linked to the rating on MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--), and are not affected by the bank downgrades.

-- The rating on the Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. I (Gas Prepay) (A-/Negative) is linked to the rating and outlook of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., which guarantees the obligations of Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. (MLCI; unrated), the commodity supplier and the guarantor of the interest rate swap provider.

-- The rating on the Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. II (Gas Prepay) (A/Stable) is linked to the rating and outlook of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which guarantees the obligations of JP Morgan Venture Energy Corp. (JPMVEC; not rated), TexGas II's gas supplier.

Unaffected Transactions

-- The rating on Southern California Public Power Authority (Gas Prepay) (BBB/Developing) is not affected by the downgrade of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) because the transaction rating is lower than the rating of Goldman Sachs. The bonds are linked to the rating and outlook of National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.

-- The rating on Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A (B/Negative) is not affected by the downgrade of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The), Royal Bank of Canada, Citigroup Inc., or Wells Fargo. The bond ratings are linked to the rating and outlook of MBIA Insurance Corp., the guarantor of the guaranteed investment contract provider.

-- The rating on Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006C (BBB/Developing) is not affected by the downgrades of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) or Royal Bank of Canada. The bond ratings are linked to the rating and outlook of National Public Finance Guarantee Corp., the surety bond provider.

Standard & Poor's will publish individual reports on the natural gas prepay transactions identified above, as well as the ratings by debt type whether senior or subordinated.

The reports will be available at www.standardandpoors.com and on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and www.standardandpoors.com.

Long Beach Bond Finance Authority (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2007A, 2007B (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

M-S-R Energy Authority (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2009A, 2009B, 2009C (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

Main Street Natural Gas Inc. (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2006B, 2007A (A-/Negative) (A/Negative) 2006A (A/Stable) (A+/Stable)

Northern California Gas Authority No. 1 (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2007B (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

Public Authority for Colorado Energy (Gas Prepay) Series To From Bonds due 2008 (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

Roseville Natural Gas Financing Authority (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2007A (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

SA Energy Acquisition Public Facility Corp. (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2007A (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

Salt Verde Financial Corp. (Gas Prepay) Series To From Senior Secured Bonds (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. I (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2006A, 2006B, 2008D (A-/Negative) (A/Negative)

Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. II (Gas Prepay) Series To From 2007A, 2007B (A/Stable) (A+/Stable)