(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Navin Gems' (Navin) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Navin. Fitch migrated Navin to the non-monitored category on 22 December 2011 (please see rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings on Navin's following debt instruments: - INR390m export-packing credit limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn - INR940m post-shipment credit limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn