(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised India-based grey cotton cloth manufacturer Navnitlal Pvt
Ltd's (NPL) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National
Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch B(ind)'. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that NPL's
interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) will
remain below 1x in FY13 (year end March) considering its
deteriorating credit metrics due to raw material price
volatility and slowing demand. FY12 results indicate interest
coverage declining to 0.6x from 2.04x in FY11 and net financial
leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) increasing
to 15.3x from 4.8x as a result of a sharp decline in EBITDA
margins to 2.9% from 10.1%.
The ratings reflect NPL's tight liquidity position as
reflected in its high working capital utilisation (93%) in FY12,
and a low revenue base of INR630.3m in FY12 (FY11: INR608.4m).
The ratings, however, supported by NPL's over 14-year-long
operating track record and 15 years of experience of its
founders in grey cotton cloth manufacturing. Also, founders have
in the past provided financial support to NPL through unsecured
loans.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative
rating action include EBITDA interest coverage ratio of below
1.1x on a sustained basis on account of a fall in margins.
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a
result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate
developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, an
improvement in revenue and operating margins leading to EBITDA
interest coverage of above 1.1x on a sustained basis would lead
to a change in the Outlook back to Stable.
Rating actions on NPL's instruments:
- INR57.7m outstanding term loans: affirmed at National
Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)'
- INR170m fund-based limits: affirmed at National Long-Term
'Fitch B(ind)'