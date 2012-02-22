(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based NEC Corporation's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and LC senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed NEC's Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'.

The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings. The ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.

Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.

The Negative Outlook reflects NEC's weak operating results amid continued sluggish economic conditions in Japan and Fitch's view that the company's operating environment is unlikely to recover significantly in the short term.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2012 (9MFY12) NEC's revenue fell to JPY2,112bn (9MFY11: JPY2,189bn). In addition, NEC's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage, increased to 5.2x at end-FY11 from 4.2x at end-FY10 due to negative free cash flow. Although its carrier network business has improved due to rising data traffic and a resulting need for network upgrades by telecom operators, the IT services segment failed to recover due to Japan's subdued economy and intense competition.

As a result, Fitch forecasts that NEC's FY12 results will remain weak and in line with the company's own revised guidance of 2.3% EBIT margin (previous guidance: 2.8%) In addition, Fitch forecasts that NEC's cash flow generation will be weak, leading to FFO-adjusted leverage above 4.0x for the next 12-18 months.