MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Neelesh Industrial Agency Pvt Ltd's (Neelesh Industrial) 'Fitch B+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Neelesh Industrial's INR55m working capital facility has also been migrated to 'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Neelesh Industrial. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be communicated through a "rating action commentary".