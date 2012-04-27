(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Negara
Indonesia's (BNI) USD500m senior notes a final rating of 'BBB-'.
This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt
of final documents conforming to information previously
received. The final rating is same as the expected rating
assigned on 17 April 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as BNI's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. This is
because the notes constitute direct and senior unsecured
obligations of BNI, and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be
used to support BNI's business growth.
BNI was incorporated in 1946. It has the fourth-largest
market share of deposits in Indonesia. The bank is 60%-owned by
the government of Indonesia and one of Indonesia's four
state-owned banks.