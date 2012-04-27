(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Negara Indonesia's (BNI) USD500m senior notes a final rating of 'BBB-'. This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 17 April 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as BNI's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. This is because the notes constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of BNI, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used to support BNI's business growth.

BNI was incorporated in 1946. It has the fourth-largest market share of deposits in Indonesia. The bank is 60%-owned by the government of Indonesia and one of Indonesia's four state-owned banks.