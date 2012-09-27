FOREX-Dollar steady as focus shifts to ECB meeting, UK election
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading; new byline)
Sept 28 Moody's affirms New England Conservatory's (MA) Baa1 long-term debt rating; outlook remains stable
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading; new byline)
PARIS, June 5 President Emmanuel Macron's party came ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies in votes to elect to parliament lawmakers representing French voters who live abroad, the foreign ministry said, another indication that a parliamentary majority is within the party's reach.