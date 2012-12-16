(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the New Zealand life and non-life insurance sectors should benefit from a solid 2013 earnings outlook and strengthening regulatory environment.

"The recent earnings performance of the New Zealand insurance sector has been mixed given the impact of the Christchurch earthquake, competition in the life insurance sector and falling interest rates," said John Birch, Director in Fitch's Australian and New Zealand Financial Institutions team.

'However, Fitch expects profitability in 2013 to be solid across both sectors, reinsurance capacity for the non-life sector to remain available and counter-party credit quality strong."

The reinsurance sector bore the brunt of the earthquake losses in Christchurch and although this protection significantly narrowed the net loss for the New Zealand non-life sector, the latter still recorded an underwriting loss in 2011 and a combined ratio of 146%. Reinsurance cost increased 65% to NZD801m in 2011 and will increase further in 2012.

However, reinsurance capacity for New Zealand earthquake risk remains available and the credit risk on much expanded reinsurance recoveries is mitigated by highly rated counterparties.

Fitch expects the improved earnings of New Zealand non-life insurers in 2012 will continue into 2013 on the back of lower but more typical natural catastrophe losses, and property portfolios that have been fully re-priced to offset higher reinsurance costs and falling investment returns. In the life sector, earnings may be constrained by increasing competition, tax changes and lower investment returns although they are coming off a high base.

Conservative investment portfolios weighted towards cash and highly rated fixed-income securities support the credit profiles of New Zealand insurers although falling interest rates will weigh on investment returns. Based on the aggregated returns from the six largest non-life insurers and seven largest life insurers cash and fixed-income investments made up 95% and 63%, respectively, of total investment in 2011.

A stronger regulatory regime has replaced the previously weak 'light touch' regime and includes licensing requirements incorporating compliance with higher minimum capital requirements; fit and proper person requirements for directors and senior management, and the requirement to formally identify and document risk management frameworks.

Fitch believes the transition to the new regime will be smooth for New Zealand's larger insurers, as they are mainly subsidiaries of large and highly rated, Australian banks and insurers. These groups have operated for some time under a strong Australian regulatory regime, and it is from this regulatory framework that the New Zealand regulator has borrowed heavily.

For smaller domestic insurers the agency believes the new regulations could provide a better understanding of risks in their operations, enhance business decisions and ultimately strengthen credit profiles.