Overview
-- New Zealand has moderate fiscal flexibility, a resilient
economy, and policy institutions conducive to swift and decisive
policy reform. These strengths are offset by its high external
debt and weak external liquidity.
-- As a result, we have affirmed the foreign currency
long-term and short-term ratings on New Zealand at 'AA+/A-1+'.
The 'AA/A-1+' local currency long-term and short-term ratings
have also been affirmed.
-- The rating outlook is stable.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'AA' foreign currency long-term rating on New Zealand. At
the same time, we affirmed the local currency long-term rating
at 'AA+'. We also affirmed the local and foreign currency
short-term ratings at 'A-1+'. The rating outlook is stable. The
Transfer & Convertibility assessment remains 'AAA'.
Rationale
The rating affirmations reflect our view that New Zealand's
credit metrics will continue to feature moderate fiscal
flexibility, a resilient economy, and strong political and
economic institutions conducive to swift and decisive policy
reform. These strengths are offset by the country's high
external debt and weak external liquidity, vulnerability to
swings in commodity income, high household debt, and an adverse
demographic profile.
We believe the economy has favorable prospects for sustained
growth while there remains strong demand for agricultural
(dairy, meat, and wood) exports from Australia and emerging
Asia--particularly China. In our view, the New Zealand economy's
overall resilience reflects decades of structural reforms and
wage restraint.
While in recent years some private-sector deleveraging has
occurred, including by households, we believe that high
household and agriculture sector debt burdens will constrain
growth in domestic demand over the next three years as the
government withdraws its fiscal stimulus. That said, while
aftershocks have delayed earthquake-related reconstruction, we
expect reconstruction in Canterbury to add about 2 percentage
points to GDP growth over 2012-2013, and for a sound outlook for
commodity prices to underpin a return to per capita growth
averaging about 2.7% over 2012 and 2014.
New Zealand's public finances have worsened as a result of
the global recession and the unavoidable repair and
reconstruction costs associated with the Canterbury earthquakes.
We estimate that the general government (the Crown plus local
and regional governments) recorded cash deficits of 8.2% and
7.8% of GDP in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
Excluding the direct costs of the earthquakes (such as
search and rescue, temporary welfare and housing payments, and
demolition and repairs to infrastructure), the deficits would be
about 3.6% of GDP and 4.4% respectively. Assuming there is no
significant weakening in prices and demand for New Zealand's
exports, we expect the Crown to return its budget balance to a
modest surplus in the June 2015 fiscal year.
Reflecting additional borrowings to fund the
earthquake-related expenses, the gross general government debt
burden is estimated to have risen by 9.2% and 3.4% of GDP in
2011 and 2012, respectively to reach 43.8% in 2012. Based on our
forecast of deficits of 5.6% and 3.4% of GDP in 2013 and 2014,
respectively, we project that New Zealand's gross general
government debt burden will average around 43% of GDP through to
2014, before trending lower as the deficit shrinks further.
The central government is continuing to consolidate its
fiscal position that, after a withdrawal of fiscal stimulus and
receding earthquake costs, will result in central government
expenditure falling by about 2.8% of GDP between 2011 and 2014.
Fiscal consolidation is based on expenditure reductions
(increases in health and education spending that offset savings
in other areas), streamlining government-service provision, and
prioritizing capital spending.
The government also plans to sell a stake in state-owned
enterprises, with proceeds equivalent to around 3% GDP in 2011
over four years to be used to fund capital spending. This
approach is in keeping with the government's strategy to limit
central government net debt to 30% of GDP over the medium term
and for it to be no higher than 20% of GDP by the early 2020s.
We believe this strategy will be supported by strong
bipartisan political and community backing for conservative
public finances, as well as stable political consensus on
fiscal, monetary, and exchange-rate policies. Similar to other
advanced sovereigns, New Zealand faces significant long-term
age-related spending pressures on health, pensions, and aged
care.
In this respect, New Zealand's longer-term fiscal
consolidation will benefit from the continued build-up of assets
to fund government pension obligations. The central government's
unfunded component was significantly below most 'AAA' rated
peers, at an estimated NZ$8.9 billion (4.3% of GDP) at June 30,
2012. While New Zealand's public sector finances are not
strained, private-sector balance sheets--particularly in the
banking system--carry a high level of external liabilities.
These net external liabilities have doubled in the past six
years and amounted to an estimated 203.8% of current account
receipts in 2012.
New Zealand's current account deficits are traditionally
associated with external borrowing by its banks to fund lending
for domestic residential housing and investment in agriculture
(about 53% and 15% of outstanding bank system lending in July
2012, respectively).
We expect New Zealand's current account deficits to widen to
about 7.2% of GDP by 2014 (from 3.7% in 2011), reflecting
widening trade and income deficits. The higher deficits are
expected to be financed through long-term borrowings and foreign
direct investment--including reinvested profits.
Conversely, foreign-direct investment has only funded less
than a third of New Zealand's current account deficits, on
average, over the past 10 years. New Zealand's gross external
financing requirement (the current-account balance plus
amortization of long-term external debt plus stock of short-term
external debt) was about 3x the current-account receipts in
2011, and remains among the highest of any Standard &
Poor's-rated sovereign.
We believe that New Zealand's high external liabilities will
weigh on the country's economic and fiscal performance over the
medium term, as households look to reduce their debt. In
addition, New Zealand's debt burden is high, and there is a risk
that investors may reallocate their portfolios away from New
Zealand-dollar-denominated assets.
This could lead to: a sharp depreciation in the New Zealand
dollar; higher costs for external bank borrowings; rising
interest rates to attract higher domestic savings; and lower
potential economic growth. The sovereign's fiscal position could
come under pressure if revenues weaken and expenditure
associated with automatic stabilizers (such as unemployment
benefits) increased, along with possible stimulus spending.
Borrowings to fund any future stimulus may further undermine the
sovereign's weakened fiscal flexibility. The risks associated
with New Zealand's high private-sector external debt are
ameliorated by the country's financial system that appears to be
soundly performing.
We consider that while loan loss provisions of the New
Zealand banking system are likely to remain low by international
standards, cautious consumer sentiment, intensifying competition
for retail deposits, and stricter regulatory requirements may
continue to dampen lending growth and profit margins in the
sector. Nevertheless, we expect that the credit profile of New
Zealand's banking sector would remain sound, supported by the
banks' conservative risk appetite and good capitalization, and
the country's sound economic outlook.
In addition, we believe that the banks' Australian parents
will continue to regard New Zealand as a core market for their
global operations. (For more information, see "Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment Update: July 2012," published June 29,
2012 on Global Credit Portal RatingsDirect).
Furthermore, we observe that New Zealand has an independent
monetary policy with a free-floating currency that allows
external imbalances to adjust. The New Zealand dollar is also
actively traded, and we observe that a large portion of the
nation's external debt is denominated in New Zealand dollars,
while much of the remainder finances companies with revenues in
foreign exchange or is hedged.
In sum, we view New Zealand's financial and capital markets
as well developed and supportive of the rating. We have
maintained a one-notch distinction between the long-term foreign
currency and local currency ratings in light of New Zealand's
strong monetary policy options. These options can underpin a
sovereign's greater debt-servicing flexibility in its own
currency, which in New Zealand's case, is reflected in its
relatively developed domestic debt markets and the credibility
of its monetary policy settings.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances the stabilization we expect
between the government's debt profile over the medium term and
the risks associated with the country's high external debt. We
expect the New Zealand major banks' credit profiles to remain
sound by international standards, and the strength in government
finances are an important mitigating factor to the risks
associated with the external position.
Downward pressure on the New Zealand ratings could emerge if
New Zealand's external position continues to deteriorate. Rising
public savings will be an important component to keep the
country's current account deficit in check. On the other hand,
upward pressure on the ratings could eventually emerge if
sustained current account surpluses, led by a stronger export
performance and higher public savings, markedly reduced external
debt.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
New Zealand Sovereign
Credit Rating Foreign Currency AA/Stable/A-1+
Local Currency AA+/Stable/A-1+
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency AAA
New Zealand
Senior Unsecured AA
Senior Unsecured AA+
Commercial Paper A-1+