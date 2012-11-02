(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- New Zealand Post retains a significant contingent
exposure to its large and growing banking operations, Kiwibank
Ltd.
-- The bank represents about 70% of the group's consolidated
earnings and has a stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb'.
-- Furthermore, we expect New Zealand Post's revenue and
earnings to increasingly be focused on the group's
more-competitive parcels, express courier, and financial
services businesses. This reweighting reflects in part the
ongoing structural decline in its core standard-letter delivery
business.
-- Given the above factors, we have lowered our stand-alone
credit profile on New Zealand Post to 'bbb', from 'bbb+'.
-- The lower standalone credit profile has resulted in a
lowering of the issuer credit ratings on New Zealand Post to
'A+/A-1', from 'AA-/A-1+'. The issuer credit ratings also factor
in our expectation of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary
support from the New Zealand government. The outlook is stable.
Rating Action
On Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit and related debt ratings on
government-owned postal operator New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post)
to 'A+/A-1', from 'AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we lowered the
long-term rating on NZ Post's subordinated note issue to 'A-'
from 'A'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view of the group's significant
contingent exposure to its large and growing banking operations,
Kiwibank, as well as our expectation that NZ Post's revenue and
earnings will increasingly be focused on the group's
more-competitive businesses such as parcels, express courier,
and financial services. Although these businesses have favorable
growth prospects in the medium term, we consider these segments
to be highly competitive and reflective of a "satisfactory"
business risk profile. At the same time, we expect the
structural erosion in NZ Post's standard-letter delivery
business to continue. Given these factors, we had lowered the
company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb' from
'bbb+'.
The ratings on NZ Post are based on our view of the
company's SACP, which we assess at 'bbb', and our opinion that
there is a "very high" likelihood that the New Zealand
government (New Zealand, foreign currency AA/Stable/A-1+; local
currency, AA+/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to NZ Post in an event of financial
distress. NZ Post's SACP reflects our view of the company's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile. These business and financial risk
assessments now include our view of both the banking and postal
operations.
In accordance with our criteria for rating
government-related entities (GREs), our view of a very high
likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our assessment
of NZ Post's:
-- "Very important" role in meeting key political objectives
of the government; and
-- "Very strong" link with the New Zealand government, which
owns NZ Post and maintains an uncalled capital facility to
support the operations of NZ Post's subsidiary, Kiwibank Ltd.
(Kiwibank; A+/Stable/A-1).
We base this assessment on the assumption that significant
financial self-interest motivates the government to support NZ
Post. Further, given NZ Post's flagship status and the
importance of Kiwibank to the New Zealand banking system, any
default by NZ Post would likely have serious social and
political implications for the government.
NZ Post's business risk profile is supported by the
company's role as the state-owned postal operator in New
Zealand. This role also underpins its leading position in
parcels and express courier deliveries, as well the growth of
its retail bank subsidiary, Kiwibank Ltd. These strengths are
tempered by the structural erosion of standard-letter business,
onerous social service obligations, and the highly competitive
nature of its non-letter businesses.
In calculating our credit metrics for NZ Post, we fully
deconsolidate Kiwibank. We do, however, consider Kiwibank to be
a significant contingent liability for the group. NZ Post
guarantees Kiwibank's deposits (NZ$11.6 billion at June 30,
2012) and borrowings (NZ$1.8 billion). Nevertheless, the New
Zealand government's provision of a NZ$300 million uncalled
capital facility will help NZ Post manage this contingent
liability. We assess Kiwibank's SACP as 'bbb'.
In fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, domestic standard-letter
deliveries fell by 6.7% year-on-year, compared to our
expectations of 4.5%. This resulted in a decline in the
operating surplus before tax of the letter deliveries business
to NZ$2.5 million, from NZ$14.9 million in 2011. Over the medium
term, we expect letter volumes will decrease by about 6%. We
also note that the erosion of letter volumes may accelerate
further due to ongoing weakness in the global economy and higher
usage of electronic substitutes. Nonetheless, we expect the
company will further reduce costs and improve the efficiency of
its mail delivery network. In fiscal 2013, we forecast
improvement in letter delivery margins from the postage price
increase of 10 cents in standard letters to 70 cents implemented
in July 2012.
Due to favorable trends in online retailing, we expect
volume growth from parcels and express courier deliveries to
increase by about 6% annually in the next few years. We consider
NZ Post to be well positioned to take advantage of this growth,
following the recent acquisition of its express courier business
from its joint-venture partner DHL (a part of Deutsche Post AG
[BBB+/Stable/A-2]). We also expect there to be some synergy
benefits from the integration of the express couriers and NZ
Post's existing mail delivery networks.
Liquidity
NZ Post maintains "adequate" liquidity, which supports our
short-term rating of 'A-1'. We expect that over the next 12
months, NZ Post's sources of funds will exceed its uses by more
than 1.2x. Supporting NZ Post's liquidity profile is its NZ$50
million of undrawn revolving credit facility (which matures
beyond 12 months) and about NZ$140 million of cash (excluding
Kiwibank's liquid assets) at June 30, 2012. We believe these
sources of funds will adequately cover capital expenditure,
working capital requirements, and NZ$130 million of commercial
paper.
Kiwibank's liabilities (mainly its borrowings and largely
at-call deposits) have shorter maturities compared with its loan
book. However, this mismatch in the tenor is mitigated, to some
extent, by Kiwibank's holdings of good-quality liquid
investments and sound liquidity and risk-management techniques.
Kiwibank's good liquidity profile mitigates any potential
for financial stress in the near term. Also supporting liquidity
is the bank's access to NZ$600 million of internal
securitization, completed in 2009. The bank's
liquidity-management practices remain a crucial part of the
bank's risk-management program and are essential to maintaining
customer confidence in the bank.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NZ Post
will continue to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of its
mail delivery network to offset the ongoing decline in
standard-letter volumes. At the current rating, we also expect
the company to maintain FFO to debt (excluding banking
operations) of more than 20%.
Negative ratings pressure could arise from:
-- its letter-delivery business experiencing material
losses, or
-- if the SACP of Kiwibank were to weaken, or
-- if FFO-to-debt (excluding banking operations) is
sustained at less than 20%, due to persisting weak operating
performance, debt-funded acquisitions, or debt-funded
distributions.
Although unlikely in the next two years, downward pressure
on the ratings may also arise if our assessment of the
likelihood that the New Zealand government would provide timely
and sufficient extraordinary support to New Zealand Post were to
weaken. We also consider upward rating action to be unlikely in
the next two years, given the structural issues affecting letter
deliveries, and the size and SACP of Kiwibank.
Ratings List
Ratings lowered; Outlook/CreditWatch action
New Zealand Post Ltd. To From
Counterparty credit rating A+/Stable/A-1
AA-/Negative/A-1+
Senior unsecured A+ AA-
Subordinated A- A
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency A-1 A-1+
Commercial Paper (1 issue) A-1 A-1+