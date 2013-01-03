(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 3, 2013--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that its 'BBB-/Stable' ratings on
the senior-secured debt issued by Nexus Australia Management Pty
Ltd. (Nexus) were not immediately affected by CitySpring
Infrastructure Management Pte Ltd.'s (CitySpring, not rated;
ultimate owner of Nexus) announcement of Basslink Pty Ltd.'s
(BPL) dispute with Hydro Electric Corp. of Tasmania (HEC, not
rated). Nexus is the owner of BPL, which owns the undersea
electricity transmission cable linking the Australian states of
Victoria and Tasmania, and HEC is BPL's counterparty under the
Basslink Services Agreement (BSA). Under the BSA, BPL maintains
the cable for use by HEC in return for an availability-based
payment.
Based on CitySpring's announcement to the Singapore Exchange
on Jan. 2, 2013, we believe that the dispute relates to
differences in interpreting certain contractual provisions of
the BSA. Should BPL and HEC be unable to reach an agreement,
either party can refer the matter to arbitration in accordance
with the terms of the BSA. At this stage, the outcome of any
discussions and potential arbitration is unknown. We believe,
however, the BSA contains sufficient protection for BPL to
ensure that HEC cannot terminate the contract at short notice.
We will monitor the development of the dispute and assess any
impact on the debt ratings if the outcome of the dispute is
adverse for Nexus.