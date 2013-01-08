(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We view Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd. as having an aggressive financial risk profile and fair business risk profile.

-- The company is exposed to cyclical advertising markets, the mature free-to-air (FTA) television broadcasting industry, and increasing competition from online channels.

-- Moderating the weaknesses are its favorable market position in FTA TV broadcasting and a supportive regulatory environment in that segment, as well as some business diversity from the events and digital businesses.

-- As a result, we have assigned a 'BB-' preliminary long-term issuer credit rating on the company, with a stable outlook.

-- We have also assigned a 'BB' preliminary issue rating on the company's proposed U.S.-dollar equivalent A$700 million senior secured term loan with a recovery rating of '2'.

Rating Action

On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' preliminary long-term issuer credit rating on Australian TV broadcasting and events group Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd. (NEC) with a stable outlook. We have also assigned a 'BB' preliminary issue rating on NEC's proposed U.S.-dollar equivalent A$700 million senior secured term loan with a recovery rating of '2'.

Rationale

The preliminary issuer credit rating on NEC reflects our view of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile. These ratings are preliminary and will be finalized upon implementation of the company's proposed Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme). We expect the Scheme, which will include a conversion of all existing senior bank debt and mezzanine debt to equity, to be completed on or about Feb. 5, 2013.

The preliminary 'BB' rating on NEC's proposed U.S.-dollar equivalent of A$700 million senior secured term loan factors in our recovery rating of '2'. This indicates our expectation for a "substantial" (70%-90%) level of recovery in the event of a payment default. The preliminary issue rating assumes that the proposed loan will have similar terms and conditions to those presented to us, including a comprehensive security and financial covenant package.

NEC's aggressive financial risk profile is a constraint to the ratings, in our view. We estimate that NEC's fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio following the Scheme implementation and term loan issue will initially be about 3.5x. However, our financial risk profile assessment also factors in the company's financial sponsor ownership and their potential influence on the group's financial policies and capital structure over time. On Scheme completion, NEC's major shareholders will include hedge funds Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital, who will own 23.2% and 24.5% respectively. Importantly also, Apollo and Oaktree will initially together control five of the nine Board seats of NEC; with Board members to be re-elected every 12 months post Scheme implementation in line with voting rights. We note that NEC's proposed constitution will require the company to use commercially reasonable efforts to complete an initial public offering (IPO) within 18 months of Scheme completion. We believe that an IPO, if successfully completed, could assist in mitigating the company's financial sponsor ownership if the ownership of NEC becomes more widely held.

Under our base-case forecasts, we anticipate advertising markets will remain subdued for the remainder of fiscal year ending June 30, 2013, resulting in free-to-air (FTA) advertising markets declining 2% compared to 2012. We also assume NEC's FTA advertising revenue share for the year will improve to 37.7%, reflecting good momentum following strong 2012 audience share results (supported by the 2012 Summer Olympics broadcast) and ongoing ratings underperformance by the third FTA broadcaster, TEN (owned by Ten Network Holdings Ltd; not rated). Our base-case forecasts indicate that fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA should be about the mid 3x level in fiscal 2013.

NEC's fair business profile benefits from a supportive regulatory environment and the relatively concentrated market structure of the Australian FTA TV industry. NEC holds one of only three commercial metropolitan FTA TV broadcasting licenses available in Australia. Importantly, Australian FTA broadcasters benefit significantly from anti-siphoning legislation that protects FTA access to key sporting events and other events of national importance or cultural significance. These strengths, however, are partly tempered by NEC's exposure to cyclical advertising markets, and the structural challenges associated with the fragmentation of advertising expenditure and the growth of new competing television distribution channels, such as IPTV (Internet Protocol Television). Furthermore, although we consider that advertising markets may be reaching cyclical lows, we are also cognizant that prolonged weakness may accelerate these structural changes and further pressure operating margins.

Under existing legislation, NEC's programming is aired into regional Australia predominantly via an affiliate arrangement with regional FTA broadcaster WIN Television (owned by WIN Corp.; not rated). NEC also owns NBN, which broadcasts to northern New South Wales. The Federal Government recently announced the removal of the 75% audience reach rule (subject to parliamentary approval), which would enable industry consolidation among metropolitan and regional FTA broadcasters. This amendment, if approved, is likely to encourage consolidation between metropolitan and regional broadcasters given the material available synergies. The funding structure of any M&A activity would however be a key rating sensitivity.

In our view, NEC's diversification into non-TV media assets somewhat moderates earnings volatility, with the online digital and events businesses helping to temper the cyclical FTA TV business. NEC has a favorable market position in these high margin businesses, which also enables the company to leverage these respective businesses to offer a packaged advertising solution to advertisers. We also consider that the events business provides a meaningful source of financial flexibility to the group in times of stress.

Liquidity

On Scheme completion, we believe the company will have "strong" liquidity. We expect sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months and remain above 1x over 24 months. If forecast EBITDA decreases by 30%, we expect net sources and uses to remain positive, and that NEC would remain compliant with financial covenants.

In our assessment, we expect the company's sources of liquidity--including internally generated cash flows, a A$100 million of undrawn revolving capital facility (matures in 2018), and about A$50 million of cash--will sufficiently cover NEC's working capital and modest capital-expenditure requirements. Our liquidity assessment assumes that NEC will not pay dividends over the 18 months as it prepares for an IPO.

We expect liquidity to be further supported by the group's debt raising plans. This is expected to include a U.S.-dollar equivalent of A$700 million senior secured term loan maturing in 2020 and a A$100 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2018. The revolver covenant package is expected to include net first-lien total debt to EBITDA of less than 4x and also includes the provision for a maximum of five equity cures over the term of the facilities.

Recovery analysis

The preliminary issue rating on the proposed A$700 million (U.S.-dollar equivalent) senior secured bank facility is 'BB', one notch above the corporate credit rating on NEC. The recovery rating on this facility is '2', indicating our expectation of "substantial" recovery prospects (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default.

Our recovery ratings are based on various assumptions surrounding the successful implementation of the Scheme, and a subsequent hypothetical default and reorganization around the time of the next refinancing of its revolving credit facility in 2018. We anticipate NEC would be valued as a going concern given its interest in the highly valuable commercial TV license and its favorable market position in its key business segments. We also consider Australia, where NEC is headquartered, to be a relatively favorable jurisdiction for creditors in the event of insolvency proceedings. The rating on the proposed senior secured facility is supported by our view of the comprehensive security package, including first-ranking pledges over substantially all of NEC's assets.

Our hypothetical default would most likely result from operating underperformance as a result of prolonged weakness in FTA advertising demand and weaker FTA advertising revenue share. At our hypothetical point of default in 2018, we value NEC at about A$625 million, with EBITDA at around A$100 million. After deducting priority liabilities and security enforcement costs, this leaves about A$600 million for lenders to the A$700 million senior secured bank facilities and A$100 million senior secured revolving credit facility, indicating substantial recovery prospect of 70%-90%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NEC's favorable market positions and strong cash flow generation should underpin credit quality at the 'BB-' rating level. Upon Scheme implementation in February 2013, we expect the company's pro-forma fully adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA will be around mid 3x and to improve slightly at the full-year ending June 30, 2013.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA weakened toward 5x or more, which could result from:

-- Debt-funded acquisitions or distributions, or

-- Prolonged weakness in advertising markets.

Furthermore, we could lower the rating if NEC's market position in the FTA TV industry were to significantly weaken due to adverse regulatory changes, loss of the commercial TV license, or ineffective programming or loss of key overseas programming contracts. A lower rating could also occur if there was a significant structural erosion of the FTA's industry share of total advertising spend that was not offset by new and defensible revenue streams.

Upward rating movement is considered unlikely in the next 12 months given our view of the company's aggressive financial profile and ownership structure. Upward momentum could, however, occur if upon completion of an IPO, NEC's ownership becomes more widely held, and we believe that the company will remain committed to a more conservative financial profile, including fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 3x or less.

