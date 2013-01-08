(The following was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned
its 'BB-' preliminary long-term issuer credit rating on
Australian TV broadcasting and events group Nine Entertainment
Co. Holdings Ltd. (NEC) with a stable outlook. We have also
assigned a 'BB' preliminary issue rating on NEC's proposed
U.S.-dollar equivalent A$700 million senior secured term loan
with a recovery rating of '2'.
Rationale
The preliminary issuer credit rating on NEC reflects our
view of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile and
"fair" business risk profile. These ratings are preliminary and
will be finalized upon implementation of the company's proposed
Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme). We expect the Scheme, which will
include a conversion of all existing senior bank debt and
mezzanine debt to equity, to be completed on or about Feb. 5,
2013.
The preliminary 'BB' rating on NEC's proposed U.S.-dollar
equivalent of A$700 million senior secured term loan factors in
our recovery rating of '2'. This indicates our expectation for a
"substantial" (70%-90%) level of recovery in the event of a
payment default. The preliminary issue rating assumes that the
proposed loan will have similar terms and conditions to those
presented to us, including a comprehensive security and
financial covenant package.
NEC's aggressive financial risk profile is a constraint to
the ratings, in our view. We estimate that NEC's fully adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio following the Scheme implementation and
term loan issue will initially be about 3.5x. However, our
financial risk profile assessment also factors in the company's
financial sponsor ownership and their potential influence on the
group's financial policies and capital structure over time. On
Scheme completion, NEC's major shareholders will include hedge
funds Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital, who will own
23.2% and 24.5% respectively. Importantly also, Apollo and
Oaktree will initially together control five of the nine Board
seats of NEC; with Board members to be re-elected every 12
months post Scheme implementation in line with voting rights. We
note that NEC's proposed constitution will require the company
to use commercially reasonable efforts to complete an initial
public offering (IPO) within 18 months of Scheme completion. We
believe that an IPO, if successfully completed, could assist in
mitigating the company's financial sponsor ownership if the
ownership of NEC becomes more widely held.
Under our base-case forecasts, we anticipate advertising
markets will remain subdued for the remainder of fiscal year
ending June 30, 2013, resulting in free-to-air (FTA) advertising
markets declining 2% compared to 2012. We also assume NEC's FTA
advertising revenue share for the year will improve to 37.7%,
reflecting good momentum following strong 2012 audience share
results (supported by the 2012 Summer Olympics broadcast) and
ongoing ratings underperformance by the third FTA broadcaster,
TEN (owned by Ten Network Holdings Ltd; not rated). Our
base-case forecasts indicate that fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
should be about the mid 3x level in fiscal 2013.
NEC's fair business profile benefits from a supportive
regulatory environment and the relatively concentrated market
structure of the Australian FTA TV industry. NEC holds one of
only three commercial metropolitan FTA TV broadcasting licenses
available in Australia. Importantly, Australian FTA broadcasters
benefit significantly from anti-siphoning legislation that
protects FTA access to key sporting events and other events of
national importance or cultural significance. These strengths,
however, are partly tempered by NEC's exposure to cyclical
advertising markets, and the structural challenges associated
with the fragmentation of advertising expenditure and the growth
of new competing television distribution channels, such as IPTV
(Internet Protocol Television). Furthermore, although we
consider that advertising markets may be reaching cyclical lows,
we are also cognizant that prolonged weakness may accelerate
these structural changes and further pressure operating margins.
Under existing legislation, NEC's programming is aired into
regional Australia predominantly via an affiliate arrangement
with regional FTA broadcaster WIN Television (owned by WIN
Corp.; not rated). NEC also owns NBN, which broadcasts to
northern New South Wales. The Federal Government recently
announced the removal of the 75% audience reach rule (subject to
parliamentary approval), which would enable industry
consolidation among metropolitan and regional FTA broadcasters.
This amendment, if approved, is likely to encourage
consolidation between metropolitan and regional broadcasters
given the material available synergies. The funding structure of
any M&A activity would however be a key rating sensitivity.
In our view, NEC's diversification into non-TV media assets
somewhat moderates earnings volatility, with the online digital
and events businesses helping to temper the cyclical FTA TV
business. NEC has a favorable market position in these high
margin businesses, which also enables the company to leverage
these respective businesses to offer a packaged advertising
solution to advertisers. We also consider that the events
business provides a meaningful source of financial flexibility
to the group in times of stress.
Liquidity
On Scheme completion, we believe the company will have
"strong" liquidity. We expect sources of liquidity will exceed
its uses by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months and remain
above 1x over 24 months. If forecast EBITDA decreases by 30%, we
expect net sources and uses to remain positive, and that NEC
would remain compliant with financial covenants.
In our assessment, we expect the company's sources of
liquidity--including internally generated cash flows, a A$100
million of undrawn revolving capital facility (matures in 2018),
and about A$50 million of cash--will sufficiently cover NEC's
working capital and modest capital-expenditure requirements. Our
liquidity assessment assumes that NEC will not pay dividends
over the 18 months as it prepares for an IPO.
We expect liquidity to be further supported by the group's
debt raising plans. This is expected to include a U.S.-dollar
equivalent of A$700 million senior secured term loan maturing in
2020 and a A$100 million senior secured revolving credit
facility maturing in 2018. The revolver covenant package is
expected to include net first-lien total debt to EBITDA of less
than 4x and also includes the provision for a maximum of five
equity cures over the term of the facilities.
Recovery analysis
The preliminary issue rating on the proposed A$700 million
(U.S.-dollar equivalent) senior secured bank facility is 'BB',
one notch above the corporate credit rating on NEC. The recovery
rating on this facility is '2', indicating our expectation of
"substantial" recovery prospects (70%-90%) in the event of a
payment default.
Our recovery ratings are based on various assumptions
surrounding the successful implementation of the Scheme, and a
subsequent hypothetical default and reorganization around the
time of the next refinancing of its revolving credit facility in
2018. We anticipate NEC would be valued as a going concern given
its interest in the highly valuable commercial TV license and
its favorable market position in its key business segments. We
also consider Australia, where NEC is headquartered, to be a
relatively favorable jurisdiction for creditors in the event of
insolvency proceedings. The rating on the proposed senior
secured facility is supported by our view of the comprehensive
security package, including first-ranking pledges over
substantially all of NEC's assets.
Our hypothetical default would most likely result from
operating underperformance as a result of prolonged weakness in
FTA advertising demand and weaker FTA advertising revenue share.
At our hypothetical point of default in 2018, we value NEC at
about A$625 million, with EBITDA at around A$100 million. After
deducting priority liabilities and security enforcement costs,
this leaves about A$600 million for lenders to the A$700 million
senior secured bank facilities and A$100 million senior secured
revolving credit facility, indicating substantial recovery
prospect of 70%-90%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NEC's
favorable market positions and strong cash flow generation
should underpin credit quality at the 'BB-' rating level. Upon
Scheme implementation in February 2013, we expect the company's
pro-forma fully adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA will be around mid
3x and to improve slightly at the full-year ending June 30,
2013.
Negative pressure on the rating could arise if fully
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA weakened toward 5x or more, which could
result from:
-- Debt-funded acquisitions or distributions, or
-- Prolonged weakness in advertising markets.
Furthermore, we could lower the rating if NEC's market
position in the FTA TV industry were to significantly weaken due
to adverse regulatory changes, loss of the commercial TV
license, or ineffective programming or loss of key overseas
programming contracts. A lower rating could also occur if there
was a significant structural erosion of the FTA's industry share
of total advertising spend that was not offset by new and
defensible revenue streams.
Upward rating movement is considered unlikely in the next 12
months given our view of the company's aggressive financial
profile and ownership structure. Upward momentum could, however,
occur if upon completion of an IPO, NEC's ownership becomes more
widely held, and we believe that the company will remain
committed to a more conservative financial profile, including
fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 3x or less.
Ratings List
New Rating
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd.
Recovery rating 2 (prelim)
Senior Secured BB (prelim)
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB- (prelim)/Stable/--