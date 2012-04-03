(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Nippon Life Insurance Co's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Positive. Nippon
Life's rating is based on the company's market-leading position
in Japanese life insurance, robust capitalisation, low leverage
and stable core profit.
The rating, however, also takes into account its large
exposure to domestic equities, which accounted for 10.6% of
general account assets as of end-2011, versus the average of
Japan's traditional life insurers of 7.6%. Nippon Life benefits
from its strong brand recognition and had the largest share of
19.8% by total policy amount in-force for the fiscal year ended
March 2011 (FYE11).
The company's capital consists of high-quality core capital
and strong reserves. Capital was strengthened by JPY100bn kikin
(foundation funds) raised in August 2011 and management plans to
reinforce capital over the next three years. Its adjusted debt
to total capital ratio remained low at 10.6% at end-December
2011. Nippon Life's exposure to domestic equities leaves its
capital position vulnerable to a downturn in the domestic stock
market.
Its statutory solvency margin ratio under the new
calculation regime (new SMR) declined slightly to 516.5% at
end-December 2011 from 529.1% at FYE11, due to lower unrealised
gains on marketable securities. Nevertheless, Nippon Life has
been reducing its interest rate sensitivity by lengthening the
duration of its bond investments and narrowing the tenor
mismatch between assets and liabilities. Core profit rose 1.6%
yoy for the first nine months to December 2011.
The company's sizable gains from a lower-than-projected
mortality rate, an improvement in the surrender and lapse ratio
and its diversification into high-margin third sector products
(medical and nursery care products) should continue to support
stable core profit. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view
that Nippon Life will strongly benefit from the recovery of the
Japanese life insurance sector from the financial crisis in
2008-2009.
The rating may be upgraded if there is further strengthening
of Fitch's internal risk-based capital ratio, continued
improvement in core profit and sustainable investment gains.
Conversely, a downgrade may result from any material weakening
of its capital, specifically a decline in the new SMR below 500%
or in Fitch's internal capitalisation measures on a sustained
basis. Any significant deterioration in core profit would also
be considered negative for the rating.