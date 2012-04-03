(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nippon Life Insurance Co's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Positive. Nippon Life's rating is based on the company's market-leading position in Japanese life insurance, robust capitalisation, low leverage and stable core profit.

The rating, however, also takes into account its large exposure to domestic equities, which accounted for 10.6% of general account assets as of end-2011, versus the average of Japan's traditional life insurers of 7.6%. Nippon Life benefits from its strong brand recognition and had the largest share of 19.8% by total policy amount in-force for the fiscal year ended March 2011 (FYE11).

The company's capital consists of high-quality core capital and strong reserves. Capital was strengthened by JPY100bn kikin (foundation funds) raised in August 2011 and management plans to reinforce capital over the next three years. Its adjusted debt to total capital ratio remained low at 10.6% at end-December 2011. Nippon Life's exposure to domestic equities leaves its capital position vulnerable to a downturn in the domestic stock market.

Its statutory solvency margin ratio under the new calculation regime (new SMR) declined slightly to 516.5% at end-December 2011 from 529.1% at FYE11, due to lower unrealised gains on marketable securities. Nevertheless, Nippon Life has been reducing its interest rate sensitivity by lengthening the duration of its bond investments and narrowing the tenor mismatch between assets and liabilities. Core profit rose 1.6% yoy for the first nine months to December 2011.

The company's sizable gains from a lower-than-projected mortality rate, an improvement in the surrender and lapse ratio and its diversification into high-margin third sector products (medical and nursery care products) should continue to support stable core profit. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nippon Life will strongly benefit from the recovery of the Japanese life insurance sector from the financial crisis in 2008-2009.

The rating may be upgraded if there is further strengthening of Fitch's internal risk-based capital ratio, continued improvement in core profit and sustainable investment gains. Conversely, a downgrade may result from any material weakening of its capital, specifically a decline in the new SMR below 500% or in Fitch's internal capitalisation measures on a sustained basis. Any significant deterioration in core profit would also be considered negative for the rating.