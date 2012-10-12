BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd expects Q2 adj. earnings in range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share
* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions
Oct 11 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a rating of A2 (hyb) to Nippon Life Insurance Company's proposed issuance of USD-denominated step-up callable subordinated notes with a maturity of 30 years. Moody's had originally assigned the notes a provisional (P)A2 (hyb) rating on October 4, 2012, and this latest rating assignment is in response to the fixing of their final terms and conditions. The outlook for the rating of Nippon Life is stable.
