(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

Fitch has simultaneously assigned its USD2bn 5% subordinated notes with interest deferral options due 2042 a 'BBB+' rating. The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating was affirmed at 'A+'.

The subordinated notes are rated two notches below Nippon Life's IDR to reflect its loss absorption feature. The notes are recognised by regulators as capital under Japan's statutory solvency margin.

This led Fitch to assign the notes 100% equity credit in the agency's internal assessment of capital adequacy. However, since the notes are dated and do not include a mandatory conversion feature, they are treated as debt in Fitch's assessment of Nippon Life's financial leverage.

The affirmation of IFS rating reflects Nippon Life's market-leading position in Japanese life insurance market, solid core capital and stable profitability. However, the rating also takes into account its highest exposure to domestic equities among Japan's nine traditional life insurers.

Nippon Life's capitalisation is supported by high quality capital that has been strengthened by raising foundation funds (kikin) and accumulating reserves, while maintaining its low leverage. The company raised JPY50bn of kikin in August 2012 and issued the 2042 subordinated notes in October 2012.

Fitch estimates that the extra capital would have lifted Nippon Life's adjusted debt to total capital ratio to 12% on a pro forma basis as of March 2012 from 8%. Capital adequacy remains volatile due to its exposure to domestic equities which accounted for 11.7% of general account assets at end-March 2012, versus the sector's average of 8.2%. On the other hand, the company is reducing its interest rate risk by narrowing the duration gap between its asset and liabilities.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term considering the constraint from the sovereign rating. Nippon Life's IFS rating is at the same level as the Japan's Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating, which is on Negative Outlook. The agency does not rate Nippon Life by more than a notch above the sovereign rating due to its concentrated business in Japan.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade includes material weakening of its capital, specifically a decline in the statutory solvency margin ratio below 500% or in Fitch's internal capitalisation measures on a sustained basis. Any significant deterioration in core profit would also be considered negative for the ratings. Nippon Life's ratings are likely to be downgraded if Japan's ratings were to be downgraded by more than one notch.