HONG KONG, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously assigned its USD2bn 5%
subordinated notes with interest deferral options due 2042 a
'BBB+' rating. The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating was
affirmed at 'A+'.
The subordinated notes are rated two notches below Nippon
Life's IDR to reflect its loss absorption feature. The notes are
recognised by regulators as capital under Japan's statutory
solvency margin.
This led Fitch to assign the notes 100% equity credit in the
agency's internal assessment of capital adequacy. However, since
the notes are dated and do not include a mandatory conversion
feature, they are treated as debt in Fitch's assessment of
Nippon Life's financial leverage.
The affirmation of IFS rating reflects Nippon Life's
market-leading position in Japanese life insurance market, solid
core capital and stable profitability. However, the rating also
takes into account its highest exposure to domestic equities
among Japan's nine traditional life insurers.
Nippon Life's capitalisation is supported by high quality
capital that has been strengthened by raising foundation funds
(kikin) and accumulating reserves, while maintaining its low
leverage. The company raised JPY50bn of kikin in August 2012 and
issued the 2042 subordinated notes in October 2012.
Fitch estimates that the extra capital would have lifted
Nippon Life's adjusted debt to total capital ratio to 12% on a
pro forma basis as of March 2012 from 8%. Capital adequacy
remains volatile due to its exposure to domestic equities which
accounted for 11.7% of general account assets at end-March 2012,
versus the sector's average of 8.2%. On the other hand, the
company is reducing its interest rate risk by narrowing the
duration gap between its asset and liabilities.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term considering the
constraint from the sovereign rating. Nippon Life's IFS rating
is at the same level as the Japan's Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating, which is on Negative Outlook. The agency does
not rate Nippon Life by more than a notch above the sovereign
rating due to its concentrated business in Japan.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade includes material
weakening of its capital, specifically a decline in the
statutory solvency margin ratio below 500% or in Fitch's
internal capitalisation measures on a sustained basis. Any
significant deterioration in core profit would also be
considered negative for the ratings. Nippon Life's ratings are
likely to be downgraded if Japan's ratings were to be downgraded
by more than one notch.