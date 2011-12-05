(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Nippon Steel Corporation's (Nippon Steel) Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+', and its Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at
'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured debt rating
has also been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Although performance in the financial year ending March 2012
is likely to be affected by slowing demand, a weaker pricing
environment and the March earthquake, Fitch expects
profitability to improve from FY13 onwards. This is because
Fitch expects the industry's fundamentals to improve in the
second half of 2012 and also due to favourable base effects
stemming from the March earthquake.
"While the net leverage ratio - defined as adjusted net debt
to operating EBITDAR - is likely to remain at 3x in FY12, with
profitability pressured by a weak pricing environment and the
impact of the quake disrupting Nippon Steel's major customers,
Fitch expects this ratio to move below 3x in FY13," says Jeong
Min Pak, Senior Director in Fitch's Corporates team.
Fitch does not expect the announced merger with Sumitomo
Metal Industries, scheduled to be completed in October 2012, to
affect Nippon Steel's ratings. The combined entity would have an
annual production capacity close to 50 million tons, which would
make them the second-largest producer globally after Arcelor
Mittal. However, Fitch notes that while the increase in scale is
positive, it would not materially change the company's
competitiveness or its procurement ability.
While the combined entity's debt is likely to rise with the
merger, Fitch believes the entity's credit metrics will still
remain within the agency's existing rating guidelines, as
reflected in the Stable Outlook.
Negative rating guidelines include net leverage rising above
3x as a result of high capex with a long gestation period.
Significant deterioration in metal spread due to an inability to
pass on raw material cost increases to customers, indicating a
loosening of their ties with customers, would also put downward
pressure on the ratings. Positive rating guidelines would be
positive free cash flow generation on a sustained basis and net
leverage of below 2x on a sustained basis.