-- New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance
Authority's series 2012-1 bond issuance is an ABS securitization
backed by private fixed-rate student loans made under New Jersey
Higher Education Assistance Authority's NJCLASS loan program.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, parity, timely interest and principal payments, and
payment and legal structures, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 28, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to New Jersey
Higher Education Student Assistance Authority's $259.3 million
student loan revenue bonds series 2012-1 (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction
backed by private fixed-rate student loans made under New Jersey
Higher Education Assistance Authority's New Jersey College Loan
to Assist State Students (NJCLASS) loan program.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The availability of approximately 14.9%-15.5% (based on
'AA' stressed break-even cash flow scenarios) and 12.1%-12.8%
(based on 'A' stressed break-even cash flow scenarios) credit
support, including excess spread, which provides coverage for
the stressed credit losses that we believe is commensurate with
the assigned 'AA (sf)' and 'A (sf)' ratings.
-- The transaction's approximately 111.49% and 106.76%
expected initial 'AA' and 'A' parities at closing.
-- The 112% targeted-release 'A' parity test (the parity
percentage is defined as the loan principal and accrued and
unpaid interest on outstanding loans, amounts on deposit in
funds and accounts [not including the rebate and excess yield
funds], and accrued and unpaid interest on investment
securities, divided by the bond principal and unpaid interest on
outstanding bonds and accrued but unpaid program expenses).
-- The loan eligibility criteria that the originator will
use to originate new private fixed-rate NJCLASS program loans
during the origination and recycling periods ending Sept. 1,
2013.
-- The loan pool's anticipated strong credit
characteristics, which will be mostly loans to undergraduates,
co-signed by obligors with FICO scores expected to average 745.
-- The timely interest and principal payments made under
stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are
consistent with the 'AA (sf)' and 'A (sf)' ratings.
-- The loans' origination fees of 1%-2%, which are
capitalized into the loan balance and thus provide added
overcollateralization on the loans.
-- The loans' fixed interest rates, which should provide
positive excess spread given the expected interest rate on the
bonds and transaction fees. The transaction's payment and legal
structures.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Class Rating Interest Amount
rate mil. $)(i)
2012-1A AA (sf) Fixed 248.3
2012-1B A (sf) Fixed 11.0
i)Series 2012 is issued as bonds with serial maturities on
Dec. 1 of each year.