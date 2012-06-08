(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Nomura Fixed Income Securities Private Limited (NFISPL) and its INR5bn commercial paper programme at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)', respectively.

The ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation of continued support from NFISPL's ultimate parent - Nomura Holdings Inc., (NHI; 'BBB'/Stable). NFISPL benefits from close operational and management oversight by NHI and its group companies (collectively referred to as the Nomura Group).

NFISPL is integral to Nomura Group's strategy in India and complements its existing broker dealer, investment-banking and non-banking finance business in the country.

The ratings may be downgraded if the linkages and support from NHI are deemed by Fitch to have deteriorated or if NHI's ratings are downgraded.

NFISPL is a primary dealer that is engaged in underwriting and trading in government fixed income securities and treasury bills. It also trades in interest rate swaps, short-term money market instruments and corporate bonds