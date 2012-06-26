BRIEF-Jones Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
June 27 Moody's Takes Action on $203 million of US Alt-A RMBS issued by Nomura Asset Acceptance Corporation in 2003-2004
* Northern Vertex draws second tranche of US$20,000,000 credit facility with sprott lending for moss mine project