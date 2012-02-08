(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Nomura Real
Estate Residential Fund Inc.'s (NRF; A/Stable/A-1) proposed JPY5
billion series 2 unsecured bonds, due Feb. 24, 2017.
The rating on NRF reflects its relatively strong business
position and moderately conservative financial policy. NRF has
secured a relatively strong business position in the Japanese
REIT (J-REIT) market, supported by the real estate management
and development capabilities and the brand recognition of its
sponsor, Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. (not rated). As of
Jan. 31, 2012, NRF's portfolio comprised 153 residential
properties for lease (total number of rentable units: 8,906)
worth approximately JPY150.1 billion based on total purchase
price. NRF's portfolio is extremely well diversified, which is a
factor that supports the J-REIT's credit quality. NRF has a
conservative financial policy, maintaining a cruising-level
ratio of debt to total assets of between 35% and 45%.
Operating in the residential leasing market--where we have
observed occupancy rates stabilizing and rent levels stopping
their decline--NRF has a policy of acquiring properties
selectively, targeting tenants that can provide sustainable
demand. As a result, the average occupancy rate of properties in
NRF's portfolio has been high and stable, standing at 96.0% as
of the end of December 2011. NRF's real estate portfolio is
highly diversified with high occupancy rates, and changes in
rents of properties have been limited. As such, Standard &
Poor's expects NRF to generate stable profits.
NRF raised about JPY7.2 billion in equity capital in
December 2011. It also purchased eight properties in the same
month for a total purchase price of about JPY15.1 billion,
funding the acquisitions with the equity it raised as well as
additional bank loans. Standard & Poor's holds the view that
NRF's profitability indicators will recover gradually, based on
the following: (1) The equity issuance in December 2011 made it
possible for NRF to purchase properties with higher yields than
existing ones; and (2) the J-REIT replaces existing properties
with new ones with higher profitability.
On the other hand, Standard & Poor's views the following as
risks to NRF's credit quality: (1) NRF's debt-to-capital ratio
remains high despite its conservative financial policy; (2) its
financial indicators related to interest coverage and its
profitability measures have been somewhat low; and (3) although
the unrealized loss (the difference between the appraisal value
and the book value of the portfolio at the end of a fiscal term)
in its portfolio has improved slightly due to the purchase of
new properties, the unrealized loss remain high, thereby
weakening NRF's financial buffer. Nevertheless, in our view,
NRF's conservative financial policy--which the J-REIT intends to
firmly maintain--and its new property acquisitions--which could
lead to enhanced profitability--partially mitigate these risks.
RATING ASSIGNED
Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund Inc.
Unsecured J-REIT bonds (series 2)
Proposed issue amount Coupon Rating
JPY5 bil. 1.03% A