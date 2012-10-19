BRIEF-Saudi's National Commercial Bank issues 1.3 bln riyals sukuk
* Issues subordinated additional Tier 1 capital sukuk, in the amount of SAR 1.3 billion through private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Oct 19 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned an A1 rating to the Norinchukin Bank's Series 749 debenture. The rating outlook is stable.
* Issues subordinated additional Tier 1 capital sukuk, in the amount of SAR 1.3 billion through private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
June 5 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd