NEW YORK, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes the following
rating action on North Hudson Sewerage Authority, NJ's revenue
bonds:
--Approximately $365 million gross revenue pledge senior
certificates of participation series 2012A, 2012B, and 2012C
rated 'A'.
The series 2012A-B-C certificates are expected to sell the
week of May 9, 2012 via negotiation. Proceeds will be used to
redeem and restructure all of the authority's outstanding senior
lien revenue bonds, repay certain outstanding loans, and cash
fund a debt service reserve, a renewal and replacement reserve,
and a rate stabilization fund.
The authority expects to issue the $50 million series 2012C
as variable-rate demand bonds. The short-term rating for the
series 2012C bonds will be assigned following Fitch's review of
the expected direct pay letter of credit facility and related
documents.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The certificates are secured by fixed monthly rental
payments payable by the authority pursuant to a Master Lease
Agreement. All revenues of the authority are irrevocably pledged
to the payment of the rental payments, which are an
unconditional obligation and are not subject to appropriation.
Such pledge is a first lien on the authority's gross system
revenues, and includes all fees and charges for service and
annual charges, if any, received from the municipalities served
by the authority pursuant to the terms of an existing service
agreement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDED: The authority provides an
essential service to a demographically mixed, but stable service
area. The system remains in regulatory compliance and the
operating profile is sound.
HIGH DEBT LEVELS: The certificates will defease and
restructure the system's senior lien bonds, resulting in lower
annual debt service costs over the next several years, and
provide funds to retire a $37.5 million Bond Anticipation Note
(BAN) due on June 1, 2012. The restructuring will increase an
already high debt burden.
WEAK PRO FORMA FINANCIALS: Weak financial results are
projected on a net revenue basis, especially for fiscals 2013
and 2014, requiring the use of non-recurring funds from bond
proceeds to meet all-in coverage in those years. Annual
increases in debt service through 2023 will require yearly rate
hikes, which Fitch believes could lead to future rate fatigue
for rate-payers. This concern is somewhat offset by a gross
pledge of revenues and the authority's independent rate-setting
ability.
MODEST CAPITAL NEEDS: The authority has invested heavily in
the system historically, which limits capital needs over the
next five years (and perhaps longer) to routine repair and
maintenance.
SERVICE AGREEMENT PROVIDES BACKSTOP: An existing service
agreement obligating each of the municipalities served by the
authority to fund any shortfall in authority revenues, including
any debt service shortfalls, based on pro rata usage provides
additional security to bondholders. The agreement has never been
called upon.
BELOW-AVERAGE LEGALS: The 2012 certificates are structured
as a lease/leaseback transaction with a gross lien on system
revenues. A cash-funded debt service reserve funded at maximum
annual debt service provides additional security. However, the
additional bonds test (ABT) and rate covenant coverage
requirements are somewhat low and the rate covenant allows cash
resources to be used in the calculation.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
HIGHER THAN EXPECTED CAPITAL NEEDS: With limited excess
annual cash flow expected after funding projected operations and
debt service costs, an unexpected rise in capital needs or other
unforeseen costs could lead to the use of the system's somewhat
modest expected liquidity or require additional debt, which
would further strain the financial profile of the system and
require additional rate increases.
CREDIT PROFILE
AUTHORITY CREATED TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SANITARY SEWER
SERVICES
The North Hudson Sewerage Authority (the authority) was
established in 1988 to provide sewer conveyance and treatment
services to four cities located in the northern part of Hudson
County, NJ. Prior to the creation of the authority, the system
had fallen into substantial disrepair, resulting in the need for
significant capital investment. The significant capital needs
left the system highly leveraged but at a favorable point in its
capital renewal and replacement cycle.
The four municipalities include Union City, which accounts
for 35% of annual flows, Hoboken, responsible for 29%, West New
York, 29%, and Weehawken. Each municipality is located along the
Hudson River, directly across from New York City, NY. The system
has approximately 22,100 retail accounts, many of which are
multi-family units spread out over the four densely populated
cities. The customer base and revenue base are diverse as no
single customer accounts for more than 1.0% of demand or
revenue. The authority serves a total resident population of
roughly 178,000.
The system is divided into two geographical areas with
system assets consisting primarily of about 100 miles of sewer
mains and two wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) that provide
both primary and secondary treatment. Combined treatment
capacity totals 31 million gallons daily (mgd), which leaves on
average about 30% of excess capacity on a combined basis (based
on 21.4 mgd current flows). The River Road plant is running at
about 90% of capacity; however, this is not a concern as flows
can be diverted to the underutilized plant.
WEAK PROJECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE in FYs 2013 and 2014
The system's historical financial profile has been weak with
below-average operating margins and low debt service coverage.
Improved performance in fiscals 2009 through 2011 are a direct
result of a planned debt restructuring (issuance of a 2009 BAN
due June 1, 2012) that redeemed certain maturities of then
outstanding senior lien bonds, and not a result of improved
financial or operating performance. Debt service coverage on the
senior bonds in fiscals 2010 and 2011 was above 1.7x due to the
significant decline in annual debt service provided by the note.
Coverage of all debt service, including state loans, was more
narrow at about 1.2x.
While the 2012 certificates contain a gross pledge of
revenues, Fitch calculates debt service coverage using net
revenues after payment of system operating costs. The
authority's pro forma results are considered weak, especially in
fiscals 2013 and 2014, as the system relies on non-recurring
resources to enhance coverage. The non-recurring resources will
be derived from an $11.5 million rate stabilization fund, which
will be funded from proceeds. An additional $11 million working
capital reserve funded from proceeds provides the system with
adequate initial liquidity, and may be utilized to meet a
scheduled rise in debt service.
Including these funds, the authority expects to achieve at
least 1.7x debt service coverage on the certificates in fiscals
2013 and 2014 and at least 1.1x coverage of all debt service
(from net revenues). If the non-recurring funds are excluded,
debt service coverage on the COPs from net revenues would be
just 1.3x and 1.5x in fiscals in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
Coverage of all debt service would be below 1.0x in 2013, but
improve to 1.0x in 2014.
After fiscal 2014, debt service coverage on the certificates
(from recurring revenues, on a net basis) is projected to be
solid at no less than 1.7x, and all-in coverage between 1.1x and
1.2x, which is slim but acceptable at the current rating.
Forecast assumptions appear reasonable; although even with
annual rate hikes (5.9% on consumption charges, and a 100%
increase in the base facilities charge) debt service coverage on
all debt will remain below average.
The system conservatively assumes 1% annual declines in
flow, additional subordinate lien debt to fund the CIP, and an
overall average increase in operating expenditures of 3.4%
annually, all of which are considered reasonable assumptions.
The authority's independent rate-setting authority helps offset
the steady rise in already above-average rates needed to meet
the authority's projections.
RATES HAVE BEEN ON THE RISE, ADDITIONAL INCREASES NEEDED
Rates are set locally by the authority's board and are
approved during the annual budget process. In fiscal 2013, the
average residential sewer customer using 6,000 gallons of water
per month pays about $47. Expected future rate increases will
push rates closer to $65 per month by 2017, a level which Fitch
considers high at 1.4% of the current county-wide median
household income.
Since fiscal 2007, volumetric rates have increased by about
36%; however, a decline in water consumption offset the rate
increases and left operating revenues relatively stable over the
past five fiscal years. To help remedy this, management decided
to focus the rate increases over the next several years on the
fixed charges, which will allow the system to be less dependent
upon future economic and demand cycles. Fixed charges accounted
for just 4.6% of fiscal 2013 projected revenues, but by fiscal
2018 the authority projects revenues from fixed charges will
rise to about 14% of total revenues, which Fitch views
favorably.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN a CREDIT WEAKNESS
The system's debt profile is already high. While the
restructuring allows the system to lower its future senior lien
debt service expense for the next several years and provides the
funds necessary to redeem the scheduled $37.5 million BAN coming
due June 1, 2012, the debt burden will approach levels more
typically demonstrated by systems rated in the lower 'A'
category. In addition, the term of the certificates is 13 years
longer than the currently outstanding revenue bonds, and a slow
principal amortization rate ensures high debt levels will
persist for the foreseeable future.
An increase in debt carrying costs from 47% of FY 2011 gross
revenues to 70% of total projected fiscal 2013 gross revenues
will pressure system finances, and debt per capita will rise
from an above-average $2,000 to about $2,600 following the
current offering. Debt to net plant will rise from a high of
100% of net fixed assets to roughly 135% in FY 2013. These
ratios are well above the current median for 'A' rated water and
sewer utility systems rated by Fitch.
The system will pay interest only on the fixed-rate portion
of the 2012 certificates until 2016, and on the variable-rate
piece the system will not pay principal back until 2044. As a
result, principal repayment is somewhat slow. Annual debt
service will rise from $17.8 million in fiscal 2013 to about
$24.9 million in fiscal 2024. Debt service peaks at $25.3
million in 2028, then levels out through maturity in 2045.