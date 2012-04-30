(The following was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on North Hudson Sewerage Authority, NJ's revenue bonds:

--Approximately $365 million gross revenue pledge senior certificates of participation series 2012A, 2012B, and 2012C rated 'A'.

The series 2012A-B-C certificates are expected to sell the week of May 9, 2012 via negotiation. Proceeds will be used to redeem and restructure all of the authority's outstanding senior lien revenue bonds, repay certain outstanding loans, and cash fund a debt service reserve, a renewal and replacement reserve, and a rate stabilization fund.

The authority expects to issue the $50 million series 2012C as variable-rate demand bonds. The short-term rating for the series 2012C bonds will be assigned following Fitch's review of the expected direct pay letter of credit facility and related documents.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The certificates are secured by fixed monthly rental payments payable by the authority pursuant to a Master Lease Agreement. All revenues of the authority are irrevocably pledged to the payment of the rental payments, which are an unconditional obligation and are not subject to appropriation. Such pledge is a first lien on the authority's gross system revenues, and includes all fees and charges for service and annual charges, if any, received from the municipalities served by the authority pursuant to the terms of an existing service agreement.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDED: The authority provides an essential service to a demographically mixed, but stable service area. The system remains in regulatory compliance and the operating profile is sound.

HIGH DEBT LEVELS: The certificates will defease and restructure the system's senior lien bonds, resulting in lower annual debt service costs over the next several years, and provide funds to retire a $37.5 million Bond Anticipation Note (BAN) due on June 1, 2012. The restructuring will increase an already high debt burden.

WEAK PRO FORMA FINANCIALS: Weak financial results are projected on a net revenue basis, especially for fiscals 2013 and 2014, requiring the use of non-recurring funds from bond proceeds to meet all-in coverage in those years. Annual increases in debt service through 2023 will require yearly rate hikes, which Fitch believes could lead to future rate fatigue for rate-payers. This concern is somewhat offset by a gross pledge of revenues and the authority's independent rate-setting ability.

MODEST CAPITAL NEEDS: The authority has invested heavily in the system historically, which limits capital needs over the next five years (and perhaps longer) to routine repair and maintenance.

SERVICE AGREEMENT PROVIDES BACKSTOP: An existing service agreement obligating each of the municipalities served by the authority to fund any shortfall in authority revenues, including any debt service shortfalls, based on pro rata usage provides additional security to bondholders. The agreement has never been called upon.

BELOW-AVERAGE LEGALS: The 2012 certificates are structured as a lease/leaseback transaction with a gross lien on system revenues. A cash-funded debt service reserve funded at maximum annual debt service provides additional security. However, the additional bonds test (ABT) and rate covenant coverage requirements are somewhat low and the rate covenant allows cash resources to be used in the calculation.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

HIGHER THAN EXPECTED CAPITAL NEEDS: With limited excess annual cash flow expected after funding projected operations and debt service costs, an unexpected rise in capital needs or other unforeseen costs could lead to the use of the system's somewhat modest expected liquidity or require additional debt, which would further strain the financial profile of the system and require additional rate increases.

CREDIT PROFILE

AUTHORITY CREATED TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SANITARY SEWER SERVICES

The North Hudson Sewerage Authority (the authority) was established in 1988 to provide sewer conveyance and treatment services to four cities located in the northern part of Hudson County, NJ. Prior to the creation of the authority, the system had fallen into substantial disrepair, resulting in the need for significant capital investment. The significant capital needs left the system highly leveraged but at a favorable point in its capital renewal and replacement cycle.

The four municipalities include Union City, which accounts for 35% of annual flows, Hoboken, responsible for 29%, West New York, 29%, and Weehawken. Each municipality is located along the Hudson River, directly across from New York City, NY. The system has approximately 22,100 retail accounts, many of which are multi-family units spread out over the four densely populated cities. The customer base and revenue base are diverse as no single customer accounts for more than 1.0% of demand or revenue. The authority serves a total resident population of roughly 178,000.

The system is divided into two geographical areas with system assets consisting primarily of about 100 miles of sewer mains and two wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) that provide both primary and secondary treatment. Combined treatment capacity totals 31 million gallons daily (mgd), which leaves on average about 30% of excess capacity on a combined basis (based on 21.4 mgd current flows). The River Road plant is running at about 90% of capacity; however, this is not a concern as flows can be diverted to the underutilized plant.

WEAK PROJECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE in FYs 2013 and 2014

The system's historical financial profile has been weak with below-average operating margins and low debt service coverage. Improved performance in fiscals 2009 through 2011 are a direct result of a planned debt restructuring (issuance of a 2009 BAN due June 1, 2012) that redeemed certain maturities of then outstanding senior lien bonds, and not a result of improved financial or operating performance. Debt service coverage on the senior bonds in fiscals 2010 and 2011 was above 1.7x due to the significant decline in annual debt service provided by the note. Coverage of all debt service, including state loans, was more narrow at about 1.2x.

While the 2012 certificates contain a gross pledge of revenues, Fitch calculates debt service coverage using net revenues after payment of system operating costs. The authority's pro forma results are considered weak, especially in fiscals 2013 and 2014, as the system relies on non-recurring resources to enhance coverage. The non-recurring resources will be derived from an $11.5 million rate stabilization fund, which will be funded from proceeds. An additional $11 million working capital reserve funded from proceeds provides the system with adequate initial liquidity, and may be utilized to meet a scheduled rise in debt service.

Including these funds, the authority expects to achieve at least 1.7x debt service coverage on the certificates in fiscals 2013 and 2014 and at least 1.1x coverage of all debt service (from net revenues). If the non-recurring funds are excluded, debt service coverage on the COPs from net revenues would be just 1.3x and 1.5x in fiscals in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Coverage of all debt service would be below 1.0x in 2013, but improve to 1.0x in 2014.

After fiscal 2014, debt service coverage on the certificates (from recurring revenues, on a net basis) is projected to be solid at no less than 1.7x, and all-in coverage between 1.1x and 1.2x, which is slim but acceptable at the current rating. Forecast assumptions appear reasonable; although even with annual rate hikes (5.9% on consumption charges, and a 100% increase in the base facilities charge) debt service coverage on all debt will remain below average.

The system conservatively assumes 1% annual declines in flow, additional subordinate lien debt to fund the CIP, and an overall average increase in operating expenditures of 3.4% annually, all of which are considered reasonable assumptions. The authority's independent rate-setting authority helps offset the steady rise in already above-average rates needed to meet the authority's projections.

RATES HAVE BEEN ON THE RISE, ADDITIONAL INCREASES NEEDED

Rates are set locally by the authority's board and are approved during the annual budget process. In fiscal 2013, the average residential sewer customer using 6,000 gallons of water per month pays about $47. Expected future rate increases will push rates closer to $65 per month by 2017, a level which Fitch considers high at 1.4% of the current county-wide median household income.

Since fiscal 2007, volumetric rates have increased by about 36%; however, a decline in water consumption offset the rate increases and left operating revenues relatively stable over the past five fiscal years. To help remedy this, management decided to focus the rate increases over the next several years on the fixed charges, which will allow the system to be less dependent upon future economic and demand cycles. Fixed charges accounted for just 4.6% of fiscal 2013 projected revenues, but by fiscal 2018 the authority projects revenues from fixed charges will rise to about 14% of total revenues, which Fitch views favorably.

HIGH DEBT BURDEN a CREDIT WEAKNESS

The system's debt profile is already high. While the restructuring allows the system to lower its future senior lien debt service expense for the next several years and provides the funds necessary to redeem the scheduled $37.5 million BAN coming due June 1, 2012, the debt burden will approach levels more typically demonstrated by systems rated in the lower 'A' category. In addition, the term of the certificates is 13 years longer than the currently outstanding revenue bonds, and a slow principal amortization rate ensures high debt levels will persist for the foreseeable future.

An increase in debt carrying costs from 47% of FY 2011 gross revenues to 70% of total projected fiscal 2013 gross revenues will pressure system finances, and debt per capita will rise from an above-average $2,000 to about $2,600 following the current offering. Debt to net plant will rise from a high of 100% of net fixed assets to roughly 135% in FY 2013. These ratios are well above the current median for 'A' rated water and sewer utility systems rated by Fitch.

The system will pay interest only on the fixed-rate portion of the 2012 certificates until 2016, and on the variable-rate piece the system will not pay principal back until 2044. As a result, principal repayment is somewhat slow. Annual debt service will rise from $17.8 million in fiscal 2013 to about $24.9 million in fiscal 2024. Debt service peaks at $25.3 million in 2028, then levels out through maturity in 2045.