OVERVIEW
-- NorthStar 2012-1 Mortgage Trust's issuance is a CMBS
securitization backed by 14 commercial mortgage loans with an
aggregate principal balance of $351.4 million, secured by the
fee interest in 19 properties across eight states.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A,
X-WAC, B, C, D, E, and F notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the
transaction's credit support, underlying collateral,
trustee-provided liquidity, and our qualitative assessment of
the transaction, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 23, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to NorthStar 2012-1 Mortgage Trust's $351.4 million commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates (see list).
The note issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities
transaction backed by 14 commercial mortgage loans with an
aggregate principal balance of $351.4 million, secured by the
fee interest in 19 properties across eight states.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Oct.
23, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the credit
support provided by the transaction structure, our view of the
economics of the underlying collateral, the trustee-provided
liquidity, the relative diversity of the collateral pool, and
our overall qualitative assessment of the transaction.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available at "".
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Related criteria
-- Application Of CMBS Global Property Evaluation
Methodology in U.S. And Canadian Transactions, Sept. 5, 2012
-- CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, Sept. 5,
2012
-- Rating Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. And Canadian
CMBS, Sept. 5, 2012
-- Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, And
Indemnifications, July 12, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Ratings To Bonds
In The U.S. Based On Escrowed Collateral, May 31, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,
May 31, 2012
-- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public
Finance Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities,
April 15, 2010
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June
3, 2009
-- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Pool
Transactions, May 1, 2003
-- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria:
Property-Specific And Large Loan Transactions, May 1, 2003
-- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Appendix
I: Insurance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, May 1, 2003
Related research
-- Presale: NorthStar 2012-1, Oct. 23, 2012
-- U.S. And Canadian CMBS Diversity Adjustment Factor
Matrices, Sept. 5, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
NorthStar 2012-1 Mortgage Trust
Class Rating Amount
($)
A AAA (sf) 152,864,000
X-WAC(ii) BBB (sf) 227,540,000(i)
X-LF(ii) NR 290,987,400(i)
B AA (sf) 30,310,000
C A (sf) 24,160,000
D BBB (sf) 20,206,000
E(ii) BB (sf) 25,917,000
F(ii) B (sf) 12,299,000
G(ii) NR 85,657,751
R(ii) NR N/A
LR(ii) NR N/A
(i)Notional balance. Interest losses are allocated to the
class X-WAC and X-LF certificates based on their respective
entitlements pro rata. (ii)Non-offered certificates. NR--Not
rated. N/A--Not applicable.