BRIEF-Wisdom Sports to repurchase 15.9 mln shares of company
* Dtermined to repurchase no less than 15.9 million shares, representing approximately 1 pct of total issued shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 12 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned its Aa2 rating to the US dollar senior secured bond issued by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
* Dtermined to repurchase no less than 15.9 million shares, representing approximately 1 pct of total issued shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue 1.2 million shares of the company in private placement, at 4,190 won/share, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations