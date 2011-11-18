(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA' rating to Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.'s (NTT; AA/Stable/A-1+) JPY70 billion domestic bonds due Sept. 17, 2021. The coupon rate is 1.02%.

The ratings on NTT reflect the company's extremely strong position in Japan's fixed-line, mobile telecommunications, and broadband markets; the strong earnings and profitability of its mobile business, which has almost 50% of the market; the significant advantages NTT has in broadband services compared with its peers, especially in its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business; and its strong financial profile, characterized by strong cash flow. Factors constraining the ratings are continued losses in its FTTH business in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011); the risk of a slower improvement in the FTTH business's earnings due to regulations and a tight competitive environment; and uncertainty over the future outcome of possible discussions the government may have about reorganization of NTT in the medium term.

