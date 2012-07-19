(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'AA' debt rating to the U.S. dollar-denominated general senior unsecured notes issued under NTT Finance Corp.'s (AA/Stable/A-1+) euro medium-term note (MTN) program. The US$500 million notes, due July 25, 2017, carry a coupon rate of 1.50%.

The ratings on NTT Finance reflect those on its parent, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+). As a core financing arm of the NTT group, NTT Finance provides lease servicing mainly for the companies of the NTT group. NTT Finance also conducts leasing and installment sales of information and telecommunications equipment for customers of the group companies. NTT Finance plays a central role in group financing operations; it accepts surplus funds from the group companies and lends money to them, if needed. In addition, the company started operations billing charges and collecting receivables for the group companies in July 2012. Given that NTT Finance fulfills some functions of the group and is highly integrated with its parent and group companies in terms of operations and finances, we believe that NTT Finance is highly likely to receive support from its parent if its finances come under pressure.

