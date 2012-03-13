(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'BB+' financial strength rating
(FSR) to the New Zealand Association of Credit Unions.
-- The outlook is stable.
Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services assigned its 'BB+' financial strength rating (FSR) to
the New Zealand Association of Credit Unions (NZACU). The
Rationale The 'BB+' FSR and stable outlook align with the
existing 'BB+' issuer credit rating on NZACU. NZACU is a
traditional member-owned service provider to New Zealand credit
unions. The FSR represents the association's financial security
characteristics with respect to its ability to meet its
insurance policy obligations.
In addition to providing banking and operational services
and deposit facilities to member credit unions, NZACU also
offers insurance products to credit unions. These include life
insurance, loan repayment insurance, and funeral plan cover to
credit union members, as well as motor insurance policies
through its subsidiary Credit Union Insurance Ltd.
(BB/Stable/--).
Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that NZACU will
remain an integrated and important service provider to a
material portion of the New Zealand credit union industry.
Rating stability also factors in an expectation that NZACU's
business position and franchise will not be marginalized by
further anticipated consolidation in the New Zealand credit
union sector or from any material migration of its key customers
to other service providers. These are also factors that if not
maintained represent the most likely areas of downward rating
pressure. The most likely area of upward rating potential
relates to NZACU's capital and earnings assessment.