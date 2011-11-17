(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011-New Zealand utilities are facing an uncertain regulatory development due to a recent High Court ruling that has pushed back the implementation of a proposed regulatory reset of electricity prices by a year, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today. In addition, a planned privation that could change the industry landscape is still subject to several factors, including the re-election of the National Party to the New Zealand government.

"In the short term, the delay would present limited risks to rated New Zealand utilities. We expect companies to use current pricing arrangements until a final outcome is settled by the courts," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Jacquot said. "However, if the delay becomes protracted, long-term investment plans could be put on hold until companies gain security and clarity of adequate returns."

