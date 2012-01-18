(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
its ratings on New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post, AA-/Stable/A-1+)
and Kiwibank Ltd. (Kiwibank, AA-/Stable/A-1+) are unchanged
following Kiwigroup Holdings Ltd.'s (Kiwigroup, not rated)
announcement to purchase New Zealand-based fund management
business Gareth Morgan Investments (GMI).
GMI currently manages more than NZ$1.5 billion, of which
NZ$650 million is KiwiSaver related, on behalf of more than
57,000 clients. We expect GMI will operate as a stand-alone
entity under the Kiwibank Wealth and Insurance line of business.
We also anticipate that Gareth Morgan will remain a major
client of the business and a member of the investment strategy
team. Both GMI principals, Gareth Morgan and Andrew Gawith, will
remain directors of GMI alongside two Kiwibank-appointed
directors.
We expect that the acquisition would have an insignificant
impact on Kiwibank's capital position. We continue to expect
that Kiwibank's capital position would be managed at about
10.1%-10.5% over the next 12-24 months. We also anticipate that
the acquisition would accelerate Kiwigroup's wealth strategy,
and contribute to the diversification of the earnings of
Kiwigroup and NZ Post.