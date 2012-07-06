(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to the issue of noncumulative nonconvertible Class M preference shares by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (OCBC Bank: AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The shares will be denominated in Singapore dollar.

The preference shares will rank junior to depositors and all other creditors, pari passu with all parity obligations, and senior only to OCBC Bank's ordinary shares. The bank intends for this issue to qualify as Tier 1 regulatory capital, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore defines the term.

In line with our hybrid criteria, the shares will be eligible for 33% adjusted common equity credit because we classify them as intermediate hybrid capital instruments.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011